State agency awards $910K to repair Middle Satsop Road

The Washington State Public Works Board voted to award more than $5 million to eight projects during its April 3 board meeting.

The awards will support jurisdictions in Clallam, Clark, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Pacific and Pend Oreille counties as they recover from unforeseen emergencies, protect water quality and provide reliable public works infrastructure.

The PWB awarded $3.4 million to three construction projects for improvements to roads, wastewater, stormwater and drinking water infrastructure. It awarded $503,000 for three projects in planning or design phases, and $1.2 million for two emergency projects for urgent repairs.

Emergency awards

City of Raymond (Pacific County): $150,000 loan and $150,000 grant for emergency repairs to a failed sewer main that handles sewer services for downtown Raymond and East Raymond. PWB funding to address the failed infrastructure will prevent sewage from reaching the Willapa River, and protect public health and safety, environmental health, tourism and the shellfish industry.

Grays Harbor County: $455,000 loan and $455,000 grant for emergency repairs to restore essential travel through Middle Satsop Road, which has remained closed since March after heavy rain and a landslide along the Satsop River. The closure poses an immediate threat to public safety, as emergency services including ambulances and fire trucks are forced to take a 16-mile detour, delaying life-saving service for up to an additional 25 minutes.

“PWB funding is a good choice for our community because of the availability of the emergency funding program and the speed in which PWB staff worked to help us apply,” said John Becker, Grays Harbor county engineer. “The availability of a low interest loan and grant will enable the funding of necessary repairs while not needing to tap into our reserves right away.”

The PWB pre-construction and emergency funding programs are open continuously until funds are exhausted. For the 2025-27 biennium, the PWB has $2 million remaining for the pre-construction program and $3.7 million remaining for the emergency program. The maximum award is $1 million per project for both funding programs.

Construction awards

Clark Regional Wastewater District (Clark County): $717,928 loan to complete a $10 million award for redirecting sewer from the Ridgefield Treatment Plant to the Salmon Creek Treatment Plant, which will reduce sewer discharges and environmental impacts to Lake River. The improvements will provide long-term sewer capacity, keep rates affordable and protect water quality.

Clinton Water District (Island County): $300,000 loan for replacement and relocation of the district’s water mains, which were first installed 50 years ago. Frequent system breaks from the aging and deteriorating infrastructure have led to multiple failures in recent years, disrupting the delivery of safe drinking water to the community. The improvements will prevent costly emergency repairs, water loss, service disruptions, and increased strain on district resources.

City of Port Townsend (Jefferson County): $1.2 million loan and $1.2 million grant for supporting construction of a new stormwater system along Lawrence Street, which will prevent stormwater inflow into the sanitary sewer and reduce the risk of sewage overflows. The improvements include full road resurfacing and installation of ADA-compliant curb ramps, which will improve equitable access in a key corridor. This investment builds from a 2024 PWB pre-construction award that completed planning and partial design for this construction project.

“Infrastructure is the gateway to our future,” said Logan, from Clark Regional Wastewater District. “The PWB program supports essential investments in wastewater infrastructure that enable housing, economic growth and environmental protection.”

Pre-construction awards

City of Forks (Clallam County): $100,000 loan and $100,000 grant for a wastewater facility plan that will help the city identify priorities for the wastewater system and update cost estimates of a new lagoon liner that will eventually replace the city’s failing aerated lagoon liner. PWB funds will help the city continue to diligently work towards a sustainable, efficient, and safe sanitary sewer system.

City of Newport (Pend Oreille): $30,000 loan and $30,000 grant for the design phase of improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and its collection system. By enhancing the city’s wastewater treatment plant site and structures, long-term reliability and safety of the sanitary sewer system will be improved.

City of Long Beach (Pacific County): $121,500 loan and $121,500 grant for planning and engineering phases of installing and upgrading the sewer system along 25th Street Northeast. This project will support an area largely served by aging septic systems to convert to city sewer service, which will protect groundwater from contamination and allow for needed roadway improvements.