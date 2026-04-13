Grays Harbor celebrates America’s 250th

To commemorate America’s 250th, the Grays Harbor Museum Association created a county-wide Passport to Grays Harbor History that are now available for purchase at participating museums.

America’s 250th is a yearlong celebration, and in Grays Harbor County, a number of organizations and cities are partaking in the celebrations. Here are a few upcoming America’s 250th announcements and events.

Countywide

Grays Harbor museums are participating in America’s 250th, with many scheduling events once the summer season begins. The Grays Harbor Museum Association has created passports that are now available for sale ($3) at the museums. Visit each museum to receive a stamp and learn about the community’s history.

Aug. 8 is Museum Day, and there will be free or reduced entrance fees at participating museums that include Museum of the North Beach, The Music Project, Lake Quinault Museum, Chehalis Valley Museum, Running Anvil Carriage House, History98520, McCleary Museum & Event Center and the Westport Aquarium.

Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me — The Driftwood Players

June 26-27, July 3-4 at 7:30, June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

120 East 3rd St., Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of 15-year-old Heidi Schreck who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Elma

Day of Service — City of Elma

April 18 at 9 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m.

535 E Main St.

The city of Elma is hosting a Day of Service, which goes beyond simple cleanup efforts. It is an opportunity to strengthen community connections, encourage civic pride and to care for the place we call home. They warmly invite volunteers of all ages to join them. Whether you’re an individual, a family, part of a service club or a local business, they would love to have you participate.

Lunch will be provided. To know how many people to plan for and quantity of food to bring, please register: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx.

Consider weather conditions for the day by wearing clothing in layers and bright colors for safety. The event will go on rain or shine. Gloves are highly encouraged.