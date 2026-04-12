Prep Baseball Roundup: Montesano caps off big week with win over King’s Way Christian

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Kolson Hendrickson ranges back to the outfield grass to make a catch during a 13-1 win over King’s Way Christian on Saturday in Montesano.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Mason Fry belts one of his two doubles during a 13-1 win over King’s Way Christian on Saturday in Montesano.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano pitcher Damon Bird pitched four scoreless innings in a 13-1 win over King’s Way Christian on Saturday in Montesano.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Caden Grubb had three hits and drove in four runs in a 13-1 win over King’s Way Christian on Saturday in Montesano.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Mason Fry acknowledges his teammates after belting a double during a 13-1 win over King’s Way Christian on Saturday in Montesano.

Montesano completed one of the more challenging portions of its schedule with another victory to remain unbeaten as we review recent prep baseball games on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 13, King’s Way Christian 1

Montesano wrapped up an impressive week of Spring Break baseball with a 13-1 mercy-rule win over King’s Way Christian on Saturday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

Having dispatched of three WIAA RPI top-10 ranked teams in a trip to the eastern part of the state earlier in the week, the Bulldogs (11-0 overall) returned home and didn’t skip a beat against the Knights (4-6).

Monte scored three runs in the bottom of the first, all with two outs, highlighted by RBI doubles from shortstop Toren Crites and left fielder Mason Fry.

Bulldogs batters showed patience and discipline in scoring four runs without a hit to start the second inning, taking advantage of a KWC error and the three walks by Knights pitcher Cam Disbrow to go up 5-0.

“That’s one of the things we go by: Full, quality at-bats, get our pitch and just control the count,” Fry said. “That’s kind of our motto in the (batting) cages. We have great coaches that know what they are talking about in the cages and every guy works hard every day.”

Monte capped off the inning with an RBI single from first baseman Caden Grubb followed by a run-scoring double from Fry to extend the lead to a comfortable 7-0.

After Monte’s first two batters struck out to start the third, the Bulldogs lineup continued to show some two-out magic with five more runs, including RBI singles from twin brothers Colton and Caden Grubb.

“Today, we knew what competition we had. (King’s Way) didn’t have two of their best players, but we still didn’t let up,” Colton Grubb said. “As a whole team, we know what we want to accomplish, so we all have the same mindset at the plate. This year especially, we’ve glued as a team and know what we can do. We’ve understood we have a team concept when we’re at-bat and it’s worked out.”

“We’ve really focused this year on knowing the pitches we want to hit,” Monte head coach Mike Osgood said. “One through nine, 12 or 13, we’ve got guys that can hit the ball on this team. … Just being patient, knowing what the (pitcher) is trying to do, and just attacking the way they can attack the best, it’s been our approach all year long at the plate and it’s been really good.”

That was plenty of run support for Montesano starter Damon Bird, who allowed just two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four scoreless innings to get the win.

Reliever Krew Messick (IP, R, ER, H, 2BB) pitched the fifth inning in relief of Bird.

Monte’s defense played error-free baseball and made multiple tough plays, such as a running catch near the right-field foul pole from outfielder Carter Ames and a backpedaling catch of a pop out on the infield grass by second baseman Kolson Hendrickson, look routine.

“We’re attacking with the fastball and letting the teams hit and making our defense work. We have a great defense,” said Colton Grubb, who calls pitches from behind the plate. “Until teams start hitting us, we’re just going to keep attacking the zone and do what we’re doing.”

Caden Grubb had three hits and four RBI while Fry had two doubles to lead a Bulldogs offense that had eight hits and drew six free passes in the win.

The win caps off one of the more impressive weeks for the Monte program in recent memory as the Bulldogs picked up victories over the 1A class’ second-ranked team in Lakeside (Nine Mile) and 2A No. 8 Ellensburg on Tuesday followed by a win over 1A No. 11 Colville on Wednesday at Gonzaga University.

In the past week, Montesano outscored its four opponents by a combined score of 47-9, averaging 11.75 run per game in the process.

“It was awesome,” Fry said of the Spokane trip. “Lots of team bonding, great weather and we got better over there. … It was amazing getting to experience playing at Gonzaga.”

“I think it sent a message to the whole state in 1A that we’ve played teams from everywhere and we’re going to have a target on our back,” Colton Grubb said. “But we still got to play our baseball. … We know what we can do as a team. We’ve worked had and if we just keep applying what we’ve been doing, I think we have a great shot at winning.”

Monte’s head coach said his team seems to be clicking on all cylinders.

“All three phases of the game, we’ve done really well this year,” Osgood said. “Going into this week, I wasn’t really expecting to get all four wins like we did because these are quality opponents and teams we could definitely face down the road in the playoffs. But this team is kind of built differently right now.”

Top-ranked Montesano hosts Tenino in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.

KWC 000 01 – 1 3 3

Montesano 355 0x – 13 8 0

WP: Bird (4 IP, 0R, 2H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Disbrow (2 IP, 8R, 5ER, 5H, 3BB, K).

Leading hitters: KWC – Heck (1-3); Douglas (1-1); Somarakis (1-1); Horrocks (0-1, RBI, 2BB). Montesano – Ca. Grubb (3-3, 3R, 4RBI, SB); Fry (2-2, 2 2B, 2RBI); Co. Grubb (1-2, R, RBI); Crites (1-2, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Hendrickson (1-2, 3R, 2SB); Perry (0-1, 2R); Ames (0-2, R).

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Morton-White Pass 13, Raymond-South Bend 12

An epic Raymond-South Bend rally was spoiled in a 13-12 extra-inning loss to Morton-White Pass in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday in South Bend.

The Ravens (3-6) trailed 12-6 to the Timberwolves (4-9) heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, where an improbable RSB rally took place.

With one out and the bases loaded on back-to-back walks followed by a single from Ravens catcher Keeton Nichols, center fielder Jonah Rumbles walked to force in a run and cut the deficit to 12-7.

RSB was down to its final out after shortstop/pitcher Caiden De Los Santos struck out, but Edgar Chavez was hit by a pitch to force in another run and bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Preston Toepelt.

The Ravens’ first baseman drove a 1-1 pitch into right field for a clutch three-run triple and then came in to score on an Anthony Morris single to center to tie the game 12-12 in dramatic fashion.

Morris went on to steal second, representing the winning run, but was left stranded after second baseman Lucas Somero struck out to send the game into extra innings.

After De Los Santos retired the Timberwolves in order in the top of the eighth, the Ravens had a chance to win the game in the bottom half of the frame with the bases loaded and one out.

De Los Santos hit a comebacker to pitcher Jake Flathers, who was able to recover and force out Isaac Quasi at the plate.

Chavez grounded out one batter later to end the Ravens threat.

In the ninth, a leadoff walk to Liam Pelletier would cost RSB when he would later advance to third on two stolen bases and scored on a ground out by Brayden Fleetwood.

The Ravens had the potential tying run on base when Morris was hit by a pitch with one out.

Morris would advance to third with two outs, but Flathers would get Somero on a strikeout to end the game.

De Los Santos took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and seven walks with six strikeouts in 4 2-3 innings of relief of starter Chavez (4.1 IP, 6R, 5ER, 9H, 3BB, 4K).

MWP 023 032 201 – 13 17 0

RSB 104 100 600 – 12 11 2

WP: Flathers (2 IP, 0R, 4H, BB, 2K). LP: De Los Santos (4.2 IP, 6R, 5ER, 8H, 7BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: MWP – Haselwood (3-5, R); Shields (2-5, R); La. Pelletier (2-5, 3R, 2SB); Fleetwood (2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); Li. Pelletier (2-3, R, 2RBI, SB); B. Kelly (2-4); D. Kelly (1-2, RBI, SB). RSB – Chavez (2-5, 3B, 2R, 3RBI); Nichols (2-3, 4R); Rumbles (2-4, 2R, RBI); De Los Santos (2-4, R, 2RBI); Toepelt (1-4, 3B, R, 4RBI); Morris (1-5, RBI); Somero (1-5).

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Raymond-South Bend 17, Morton-White Pass 7

Raymond-South Bend snapped a skid with a 17-7 win over Morton-White Pass in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday in South Bend.

The Ravens (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an offensive explosion that accounted for 14 hits and drew 11 walks against the Timberwolves (4-10).

RSB was led by center fielder Joanah Rumbles, who went a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and four RBI.

Shortstop Caiden De Los Santos had three hits and three RBI for a Ravens offense that had five different players record multi-hit games.

Keeton Nichols picked up the win for RSB, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in 4 2-3 innings pitched.

The Ravens face Forks in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

MWP 220 12 – 7 9 1

RSB 332 36 – 17 14 1

WP: Nichols (4.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 9H, 7BB, 3K). LP: Flathers (2.2 IP, 8R, 8ER, 7H, 4BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: MWP – Li. Pelletier (3-3, R, 2RBI); Shields (2-2, 2B, 2R); C.4 Fleetwood (2-2, 2B, 2RBI); D. Kelly (1-1, 2R); Haselwood (1-3, RBI). RSB – Rumbles (3-3, 2 2B, 3R, 4RBI, SB); De Los Santos (3-3, R, RBI, 2SB); Nichols (2-3, 4R, 2RBI, 3SB); Sanders (2-4, 3R, 4SB); Lee (2-3, 2R); Morris (1-3, R, 2RBI, 2SB); Davila (1-2, 3R, RBI, SB); E. Chavez (0-4, 2RBI); Toepelt (0-1, RBI, 4BB).