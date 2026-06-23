Sports Brief for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

North Beach Golf Tournament set for Aug. 15

The Ocean Shores Golf Course will host the second Hyak Classic Golf Scramble Tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The tournament will feature a net champion, long-drive contest, closest-to-pin competition and a chance to win a $10,000 prize.

Proceeds from the event will benefit North Beach High School athletics and the Hyak Booster Club.

For more information or to register for the event, visit hyak-classic-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

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Nine Chokers named NWAC All-Academic

Nine Grays Harbor Chokers student-athletes were earned Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic honors for the 2025-26 season.

Named as all-academic were Chokers baseball players Hunter Gutenberger, Chris Larrosa and Will Sepich; men’s basketball players Kurt Cavalier Jr., Micah Anderson, D’Andre Bowie and Phamous Hooks; and softball athletes Abby Martinez and Gabby Ness.

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Monte’s Timmons named Offensive MVP of football all-star game

Montesano running back Zach Timmons earned a top honor at the Earl Barden Classic all-star football game on Saturday in Yakima.

Playing for the West all-stars, the Bulldogs outgoing senior was named his team’s Offensive MVP in a 36-6 loss to the East team.

Bulldogs defensive back Toren Crites intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

Other Twin Harbors all-stars included Montesano’s Kole Kjesbu and Mason Fry; Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Blane King; and Raymond-South Bend’s Chris Banker.

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Elma girls soccer garage sale June 27

The Elma High School girls soccer program will be hosting a city-wide garage sale from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 120 East Main Street in Elma.

Sale items will include clothing, shoes, household items, toys, small furniture, home decor and more.

Proceeds will go to the Eagles girls soccer booster club.