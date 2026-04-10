Gas prices continue to climb despite ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire in the war with Iran, gas prices continue to rise.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up eight cents since last week to $4.16. The last time the national average reached that price was in early August of 2022.

Crude oil prices remain high, even as they’ve fluctuated in recent days following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The price for a barrel of crude dropped below $100 but then rose again, highlighting the volatility of oil markets and fluidity of geopolitical events.

Here in Grays Harbor County, Q-Mart II in Aberdeen has the cheapest price for a gallon of regular at $4.99. Circle K, Safeway in Aberdeen and 7-11 in Hoquiam are at $5.29 per gallon according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington state as of Thursday morning was $5.40, which is $1 more than the average price this time last year. Diesel in Washington is at an all-time high with an average price of $6.94 per gallon.

GasBuddy told CNN that retail prices should start to edge down by a few cents each day as wholesale prices fall.

In an April 8 CNN Business article, Chris Isidore and Matt Egan wrote: “Oil futures are plunging – but it could still take weeks or months before gas prices are dramatically lower. Word of a two-week ceasefire in the war in Iran and a possible reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers sent crude prices crashing on Tuesday evening into Wednesday. But even if the war ends – which remains to be seen – the massive disruption in global oil markets isn’t over yet.”