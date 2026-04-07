Elma to close portion of Main Street on Thursday

On Thursday, April 9, pending weather conditions, a section of Main Street in Elma, which includes the Viaduct Bridge, will close from B Street to Young Street. The city crew will address maintenance issues in this section of the roadway, such as potholes.

“With it being spring break, and it’s not as busy, this seemed like the time to do it,” said Mayor Josh Collette.

Further work on Main Street will occur during the summer, and announcements will made closer to the work date.

Safety concern survey

In other road-related news, the city has launched a Safety Concern Survey to collect feedback about specific and general transportation safety concerns from residents. The survey results will inform the Safety Action Plan the city is developing through the federally funded Safe Streets for All grant the city received. The survey is open through April 15, and the link is available at https://www.cityofelma.com/public-works/page/safe-streets-all-ss4a-safety-action-plan.

A Safe Streets for All Open House will be held on May 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. At the open house, project team staff will share the Safety Concern Survey findings, crash trends and next steps. The open house will be held at the Council Chambers at Elma City Hall, 202 W Main St., Elma.