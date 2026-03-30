What to do in April

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The Coastal Interpretive Center is hosting its annual sand dollar hunt on April 4 at 10 a.m.

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The saying “April showers bring May flowers” doesn’t seem to apply here in the Pacific Northwest. However, rain or shine, there are plenty of things to do in the Twin Harbors region during the month of April. To have your event added to this list contact Michael.Wagar@thedailyworld.com.

Easter Egg Hunts

Now that it’s spring, that means tulips, trees leafing out, and Easter egg hunts. Be sure to check out our round-up of Easter events in and around Grays Harbor.

April 11 — Champagne Sunday at Grays Harbor College

Husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen tear up stages and crowds nationwide with their unique upbeat, roller coaster style shows, firing off gypsy-punk rock songs alongside everything from intimate tear-jerkers to anthemic foot-stompers, peppering their sets with compelling stories behind their music. Champagne Sunday will perform at the Bishop Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

April 11 — Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Featuring Martha Brockenbrough, Natasha Likkel Tripplett, Rachel Michelle Wilson at the Seabrook Town Hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

April 11 — Sharon Grange Oyster Feed

Noon to 4 p.m.

Sharon Grange #800

912 South Bank Road, Oakville

Cash or Checks only. $30 13 and up, $25 Seniors 65+, $15 Children 6 -12 years old, Free for children 5 and under.

April 11 — Tessa Bailey Book Event

New York Times best-selling author Tessa Bailey will be on hand for the exclusive early release of the Collector’s Edition of Hook, Line and Sinker on April 11, at Westport Winery Garden Resort. The sequel to It Happened One Summer continues the “Bellinger Sisters” series set in the charming fishing town of Westport.

Tickets are $48 per person and include a pre-signed Collector’s Edition hardcover, book talk and audience Q&A, digital photo line, wine for 21+, a charcuterie buffet, and free admission to the International Mermaid Museum.

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Session 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Tickets are available at www.WestportWinery.com or on the winery’s Facebook page. Please bring your receipt for entry.

April 11 — Rocky Mountain Elk Big Game Banquet

From 4 until 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Elk Country Fundraiser featuring a live auction, silent auction, raffles and games to raise funds towards their mission, which is: Ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage.

For tickets or information, contact Rhonda Sturgeon at sturgfam@coastaccess.com or (360) 581-4855

April 18 — World-Class Crab Races, Crab Feed and Crab Derby in Westport

A unique family fun experience at the marina in Westport. Races and Feed 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Derby 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Info: (360) 268-0991.

April 18 — Grays Harbor Raceway opening day

Grays Harbor Fairgrounds, 30 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. Info: www.graysharborraceway.com

April 18 and 19 — Society for Creative Anachronism

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Kingdom of An Tir Arts & Sciences and the Queens Rapier Championship; email Zanetta Zavatta at zanetta@venetianvenus.com for more information.

April 23 — A Taste of Ireland

7:30 p.m. at the 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

April 25 — Coast Cleanup

Join Washington Coastsavers, partners and volunteers in participating in the Washington Coast Cleanup in honor of Earth Day along the South Beach area.

April 25 — Bon Débarras at Grays Harbor College

Music, dance, and poetry unite through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas, and Véronique Plasse on guitar, banjo, violin, and harmonica. Starting at 7:30 p.m., Bon Débarras will bring together a fusion of Québécois folk music, traditional step-dancing, and global influences for a show that is full of fun and inventive energy. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

April 25 — Murder Mystery Event: Murderous Decisions at the Casino

Aberdeen Senior Center, 208 West Market Street in Aberdeen

http://harborartguild.com

April 25 — Party at the ‘Port

EDM hits the harbor — Party at the ’Port lands at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport bringing bass, lights, and late-night energy to the docks. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8. Five acts will take the stage — including a headliner and four supporting artists — building from smooth wave and melodic sets into a high-energy EDM close. Expect a tight crowd (capped at 200), immersive sound, and a setting you won’t find anywhere else. Presale tickets $20 / $30 at the door (if space remains)