Celebrating Easter with egg hunts and more in Grays Harbor

Now that it’s spring, that means tulips, trees leafing out, and Easter egg hunts. Here’s a roundup of Easter-related events that are scheduled in Grays Harbor County.

Countywide

Century 21 AE Properties is hosting a countywide Easter Egg Hunt across Grays Harbor. In six cities, three eggs will be hidden each day at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Every egg has goodies inside from local businesses. There will also be a chance to win the golden egg prize.

Hunt dates

Ocean Shores – March 30

Hoquiam – March 31

Aberdeen – April 1

Montesano – April 2

Elma – April 3

McCleary – April 4

Follow https://www.facebook.com/C21AEProperties for daily clues and updates so you can find the hidden eggs.

Eastern Grays Harbor

Starting March 30, Better Properties Grays Harbor is kicking off a week of Easter fun. Each day we will hide a special egg somewhere to find in Elma, McCleary and Montesano. For the latest info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BpghRE.

Aberdeen

Central Park Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m.

7130 Lions Club Park Rd

The Easter Egg Hunt will have an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, win prizes and visit with Fire District #2 engine and crew.

Elma

Elma VFW Auxiliary 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Food Drive

Saturday, April 4 at 11:15 a.m.

Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds

Open to kids 10 years and younger, the Easter Egg Hunt features prizes of bicycles and baskets. Line up begins at 11:15 a.m. and hunt starts at noon. Please bring a donation for the local food bank.

Hoquiam

Thursday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. Hunt at 6 p.m.

Olympic Stadium

Aberdeen Parks & Recreation and Hoquiam Community Services is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for ages 1 to 12 years old. Bring your own baskets and pictures available with the Easter Bunny. Special golden egg prizes.

Lake Quinault

2nd Egg‑Stravaganza at Lake Quinault Lodge

Saturday, April 4 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate spring with a fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt. Families and kids of all ages are invited to enjoy a colorful day of exploration on the historic lakeside grounds.

McCleary

Easter Pie Fundraiser for the McCleary Museum

Kathy and friends are baking up something delicious to support the McCleary Museum. Pre-order your perfect Easter pie before they’re gone — only seven of each are available.

Apple — $18

Pecan — $20

Chocolate Cream — $18

Coconut Cream — $18

Peanut Butter — $18

Order deadline: March 31 and pick up April 4 from 3–4 p.m. at the museum.

McCleary Community Church Annual Resurrection Easter Egg

Saturday, April 4 at 11 a.m.

Beerbower Park, 100 S 3rd St.

All ages welcome, and bring your own basket. Free event and free lunch, with door prizes for adults.

Montesano

Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.

484 Old Monte Brady Road, Snowbird Farm & Cidery

The cidery is thrilled to again offer a special opportunity for individuals and families who may benefit from a more sensory-friendly environment. This event is open to those with special needs and their families. All ages are welcome. There will be a 12 egg/hunter limit. Arrive anytime during the event time and you will be guided to the most appropriate egg hunting area. There will also be a photo booth area, craft/coloring table, goats, chickens, and tacos available from Country Mama’s Kitchen.

Oakville

Oakville Grange 7th Annual East Egg Hunt

April 4 at 11 a.m.

This annual event features thousands of eggs and is free to attend.

Ocean Shores

Easter Egg Hunt at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

April 4 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The egg hunt is for ages 12 and under. Free to attend. There will be a special section for the tiny kiddos (up to 3 years old). If you have any questions please contact them at Events@OyhutBay.com

Easter Sand Dollar Hunt

Coastal Interpretive Center

April 4 at 10 a.m.

Their annual sand dollar hunt returns for Easter. With painted sand dollars hidden around the Coastal Interpretive Center campus (more than 300 hand-painted by volunteers), they’ll award prizes for those who find the hidden shells. Food and drinks available.

This event is free. No registration required.

To have your event added to the list contact Michael.Wagar@thedailyworld.com