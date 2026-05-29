Steven Smith convicted of 2024 murder of Bryce Bitar

Steven Shay Smith has been convicted of first degree murder in the August 2024 death of Bryce D. Bitar.

On Tuesday, Steven Shay Smith was convicted of first degree murder in the August 2024 death of Bryce D. Bitar of Aberdeen after a five-day jury trial in Grays Harbor Superior Court.

The jury in the trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Katherine L. Svoboda deliberated for less than three hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Bitar was found dead after Hoquiam police responded to a 911 call about a man screaming for help near Lower Simpson Avenue, near Doug’s Small Engine Repair. An autopsy determined that the 34-year-old Bitar died from blunt force trauma to his head.

“This verdict was the result of the relentless dedication and collaboration between the Hoquiam Police Department, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office which has been involved tirelessly since day one,” said Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford. “The jury returned the only just verdict based on the overwhelming evidence of a brutal murder of a local member of our community. We are especially mindful of the victim’s family, who sat through every difficult day of this trial with strength and dignity while reliving an unimaginable loss.”

Smith faces up to 31 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 12.

— Material from The Daily World’s Michael S. Lockett’s Aug. 9 and 12, 2024 articles were used for this story.