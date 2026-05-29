Ocean Shores–North Beach Elks Lodge Flag Day Parade set for June 13

The Ocean Shores–North Beach Elks Lodge Flag Day Parade is set for Saturday, June 13.

The Ocean Shores–North Beach Elks Lodge is proud to invite everyone in the community to the Annual Flag Day Parade on Saturday, June 13. The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will proceed along Point Brown Ave. NE and W Chance A La Mer NW.

A Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held at the Elks Lodge located at 199 Ocean Lake Way SE at 3 p.m.

This year’s celebration is especially meaningful in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.

You are invited to enjoy a morning filled with patriotic pride, community spirit, and family-friendly fun featuring:

Marching bands

Classic cars and car clubs

Drill teams

Creative floats

Local businesses and state parks

Miss Washington, Miss Washington USA, Miss Teen Washington USA, and local Quinault royalty

Awards will be presented for:

Best float

Best band

Best drill team

Best car or car group

Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and patriotic spirit and celebrate our nation’s history and the symbol that unites us all, the American flag. Be part of this landmark celebration commemorating 250 years of American history.

Interested in participating in the parade? Visit www.flagdayparade.org for registration and event information.