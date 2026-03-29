Prep Softball Roundup: Elma, Montesano sweep weekend softball series against state powers

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Taylor Galvin connects with a pitch during a 10-2 win over Cedar Park Christian on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano pitcher Violet Prince allowed two hits and struck out 19 in a 10-2 win over Cedar Park Christian on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano third baseman Lex Stanfield (left) applies the tag to a Cedar Park Christian runner during a 10-2 win on Friday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma first baseman Jordan Truddell records a putout against Cedar Park Christian’s Adelaide Foster during 4-1 victory on Friday in Montesano.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Ashlynn Weld (middle) is congratulated by her teammates after hitting a home run in a 4-1 win over Cedar Park Christian on Friday in Montesano.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma centerfielder Kenna Monroe makes a sliding catch during 4-1 win over Cedar Park Christian on Friday in Montesano.

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Montesano High School hosted a slate of softball games on Friday featuring the reigning state-champions and fellow East County state-power Elma facing Cedar Park Christian and Lynden Christian high schools.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Elma 4, Cedar Park Christian 1

Elma got a solid pitching performance from Ashlynn Weld en route to a 4-1 win over Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) on Friday at Montesano High School.

In a rematch of last season’s state third/fourth-place game, Elma (6-0 overall) took the early lead over Cedar Park Christian (4-4) when Weld homered over the left field fence, driving in her twin sister Raelynn Weld on the play for a 2-0 lead.

Elma added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and a double off the bat of shortstop Aubree Simmons to score Raelynn Weld and Makaya Donais for a 4-1 lead.

That was plenty for Ashlynn Weld, who allowed an unearned run in the top of the fourth and gave up just two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in the complete-game shutout.

Raelynn Weld led the Elma offense with two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Cedar Park Chr. 000 100 0 – 1 2 0

Elma 200 020 x – 4 5 2

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, R, 0ER, 2H, BB, 8K). LP: Southard (6 IP, 5H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB, 10K).

Leading hitters: CPC – Green (1-3, 2B); Meikle (1-3, RBI). Elma – R. Weld (2-2, 2R, SB); A. Weld. (1-3, HR, R, 2RBI); Simmons (1-3, 2RBI); Donais (1-3, R).

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Elma 5, Lynden Christian 3

Elma beats its second state-tournament participant of the day with a 5-3 win over Lynden Christian on Friday in Montesano.

The Eagles struck first with a run on a Grace Hurd ground out in the bottom of the second, with the Lyncs (1-4) responding with a run off a Taya Vander Kooi single in the third.

Elma junior pitcher Ashlynn Weld belted a solo home run in the fourth with twin sister Raelynn Weld smashing a two-run dinger to center in the fifth for a 4-1 Eagles lead.

Hurd would drive in her second run of the game on an RBI ground out in the sixth to put Elma up 5-1.

The Lyncs got to Ashlynn Weld in the seventh when Roxanne Lenning belted a two-run home run with one out, and had the tying run come to the plate after Weld plunked Taylor Craig with a pitch.

But the right-hander settled in to get two ground-ball outs to end the game.

Weld allowed three earned runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in the complete-game victory, her second of the day.

Ashlynn Weld and center fielder Kenna Monroe had two hits apiece for the Eagles, which also got a double from first baseman Jordan Trudell in the game.

Elma hosts Shelton in a non-league game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Lynden Chr. 001 000 2 – 3 8 0

Elma 010 121 x – 5 6 0

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 3R, 3ER, 8H, BB, 8K). LP: Lenning (6 IP, 5R, 5ER, 6H, 2BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Lynden Chr. – Vander Kooi (3-4, 2B, R, RBI); Lenning (1-4, HR, R, 2RBI); VanLoo 1-4, Brink (1-3); VanSoest (1-2, R). Elma – A. Weld (2-2, HR, 3R, RBI); Monroe (2-2); R. Weld (1-2, R, 2RBI); Trudell (1-2, R).

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Montesano 10, Cedar Park Christian 2

Montesano’s offense continues to roll in a 10-2 win over Cedar Park Christian on Friday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (5-0) collected 14 hits in the win over the state’s reigning third-place team.

Monte took the lead to two run-scoring errors by the Eagles defense in the bottom of the first inning and led 4-2 after a sacrifice fly from right fielder Grace Gooding and an RBI single by pitcher Violet Prince.

Leading 5-2 in the fifth, Monte’s Ava Cady came in to score on a ground out by catcher Addi Williamsen.

Monte put the game away in the sixth, scoring four runs highlighted by a Gooding two-run home run and capped by a Prince double to score left fielder Charlee Fairbairn.

Prince was sharp in the circle for Monte. The sophomore right-hander allowed two unearned runs on two hits with two walks while striking out 19 to earn the victory.

Cedar Park Chr. 101 000 0 – 2 2 2

Montesano 202 114 x – 10 14 0

WP: Prince (7 IP, 2R, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 19K). LP: Southard (4 IP, 5R, 2ER, 8H, BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: CPC – Southard (2-2, 2B, R). Montesano – Prince (4-4, 2 2B, 2RBI); Stanfield (2-3, 2R, SB); Robinson (2-4, 2B, R); Wintrip (2-4, 2R, RBI); Fairbairn (2-3, R); Gooding (1-3, R, 3RBI); Galvin (1-4, 2R, SB).

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Montesano 14, Lynden Christian 8

The reigning state champions are showing they aren’t slowing down after a 14-8 win over Lynden Christian on Friday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

In a rematch of last season’s state quarterfinal, the Bulldogs looked to be in trouble after the Lyncs scored seven runs in the top of the third on five hits – including a three-run home run from Roxanne Lenning – and two errors to put Monte in a 7-1 hole.

The Bulldogs wasted no time in digging themselves out, responding with five runs in the bottom of the third – highlighted by a Jaelyn Butterfield solo home run – and took the lead with five in the fourth, regaining the lead on a Butterfield two-run double to score Lainey Robinson and Lex Stanfield.

The Dogs weren’t done, padding the lead with runs off RBI doubles from center fielder Taylor Galvin and first baseman Regan Wintrip in the fifth to go up 13-7 and scoring a run on an error in the sixth for a 13-8 lead.

Stanfield closed out the scoring by driving in Ava Lytle with a single in the sixth.

After the third inning, Gooding settled in to hold the Lyncs to one run over the final four innings of the game. The Bulldogs senior right-hander allowed four earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts to secure the victory.

Galvin had three hits while Fairbairn drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs offense, which had five extra-base hits in the game.

Montesano hosts Rochester in a rematch of the state-championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Lynden Christian 007 001 0 – 8 7 3

Montesano 015 521 x – 14 14 6

WP: Gooding (7 IP, 8R, 4ER, 7H, 7K). LP: Lenning (2 IP, 6R, 3ER, 4H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Lynden Chr. – DeBoer (2-4, R, RBI); VanLoo (2-2, 2B, R, RBI); Tolsma (1-4, R); Lenning (1-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Hansen (1-3, 2R). Montesano – Stanfield (3-5, 3R, RBI); Galvin (3-4, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Butterfield (2-4, HR, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Wintrip (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Fairbairn (2-4, 4RBI); Prince (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); Robinson (1-4, 2R).

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Aberdeen 17, Black Hills 6

Aberdeen’s offense overwhelmed Black Hills in a 17-6 win on Friday at Black Hills High School.

The Bobcats (3-0, 2-0 2A Evergreen) trailed 6-3 to the Wolves (0-4, 0-2) in the top of the fourth before scoring 10 runs to take control of the game.

Aberdeen had 10 hits in the frame – five for doubles – and took a 13-6 lead on a Maysinn Jones single to drive in third baseman Britten Neal.

One inning later, the Cats added four runs – all with two outs – on an Audree Gaddis single, a Neal double and a two-run single off the bat of catcher Alyssa Yakovich.

Aberdeen pitcher Emilia Kohn allowed one walk and retired six straight batters over the final two innings to secure the mercy-rule victory.

Yakovich was a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBI while Gaddis and right fielder Madi Baker had three hits apiece for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen hosts W.F. West at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Aberdeen 003 (10)4 – 17 20 2

Black Hills 204 00 – 6 5 3

WP: E. Kohn (5 IP, 6R, 3ER, 5H, 2BB, 3K). LP: O’Shurak (4 IP, 13R, 10ER, 15H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Yakovich (4-4, 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Gaddis (3-4, 4R, 2RBI); Baker (3-4, 2B, 3R, RBI); Neal (2-5, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, SB ); Jones (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Adams (2-4, 2 2B, R, 3RBI); Hendrickson (2-4, R); C. Kohn (1-3).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6, Kittitas 1

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley defeated Kittitas 6-1 on Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School.

The Titans (3-1) scored three runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a Tylar Keeton two-run double, to take a 3-0 lead over the Coyotes (3-3).

PWV would add a run in each of the final three innings, capped by a RBI single by catcher Sophia Milanowski to drive in Keeton for a 6-1 lead.

PWV pitcher Eliza Barnum did the rest, allowing an earned run on one hit and three walks with 11 strikeouts in the victory.

Keeton, right fielder Kaelyn Ashley and center fielder Lauren Matlock had two hits each to lead the Titans offense.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 003 011 1 – 6 8 0

Kittitas 000 001 0 – 1 2 2

WP: Barnum (5 IP, R, ER, H, 3BB, 11K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: PWV – Keeton (2-4, 3B, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Ashley (2-2, R); Matlock (2-3, R); Milanowski (1-4, RBI); Sipp (1-3, 2B, R).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21, Cle Elum-Roslyn 11

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley completed its weekend trip with a 21-11 win over Cle Elum-Roslyn on Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School.

The Titans scored 15 runs over the first three innings of the game over the Warriors (2-3).

PWV scored six in the first – highlighted by a three-run home run from catcher Sophia Milanowski – three in the second and six in the third, capped by a run-scoring single from Jillian Hodel to put PWV up 15-0.

The Warriors scored five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Titans’ lead to 17-11, but PWV responded with a run in the sixth on a Rhian Verboomen single and three in the seventh on a C.J. Sipp two-run single and error to take a 21-11 lead.

PWV had 23 hits in the game, with the top four in the lineup going a combined 12-for-17 (.705) with 11 runs and nine RBI in the game.

The Titans host Ilwaco in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Monday in Pe Ell.

PWV 636 021 3 – 21 24 3

CER 001 550 0 – 11 9 3

WP: Hodel (4.2 IP, 9R, 8ER, 7H, 3BB, K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: PWV – S. Milanowski (3-3, HR, 2R, 4RBI); Keeton (3-4, 2B, 4R, 2RBI); Matlock (3-5, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Hodel (3-5, 2R, RBI); Verboomen (3-6, R, 3RBI); I. Milanowski (3-6, R, 3RBI); Sipp (2-6, 3R, 2RBI); Barnum (2-2, RBI); Magruder (1-2); Maneman (1-3); Andrews (0-1, R, RBI, 2BB).

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Onalaska 13, Ocosta 0

Ocosta couldn’t get much going in a 13-0 loss to Onalaska on Friday at Onalaska High School.

The Wildcats (2-2) struggled to keep the Loggers (3-1) off the scoreboard, trailing 4-0 after one inning and 8-0 after three frames.

The Loggers added five in the fourth inning and held Ocosta to just two hits – both singles by catcher Elly Mirante – to suffer the mercy-rule loss.

“We were just outmatched. They were a better team,” Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings said. “We talked about that these are the teams we want to strive to beat. It’s not the big mistakes that are getting us, it’s the little ones that you make over and over. As we improve, we’re going to get those games closer as we get more field time and they’re able to fix the little mistakes.”

Ocosta pitcher Joanah Rosander took the loss, allowing 13 runs on eight hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Six errors by the Wildcats defense led to 11 unearned runs for Onalaska.

Ocosta hosts Oakville at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Ocosta 000 00 – 0 2 6

Onalaska 404 5x – 13 8 0

WP: Babb (5 IP, 0R, 2H, 12K). LP: Rosander (4 IP, 13R, 2ER, 8H, 2BB, 9K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Mirante (2-2, SB). Onalaska – Babb (3-3, R, 2RBI); Haight (3-3, 3B, R, 4RBI, 3SB); Zandell (1-3, R, SB); Marshall (1-2, R).