Prep Roundup: Ocosta, Raymond-South Bend offenses lead to baseball wins

Ocosta and Raymond-South Bend baseball teams won while Aberdeen’s girls golf and tennis teams were in action as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Ocosta 15, North Beach 8

Ocosta scored early and often to hold off North Beach for a 15-8 win on Thursday in Westport.

The Wildcats (2-2 overall) led 7-0 over the Hyaks (0-3) after a pair of runs in the first and a five-run bottom of the second highlighted by a Logan White bases-clearing double that scored three runs.

Both teams scored three runs in the third inning and, with the Wildcats up 10-3, the Hyaks got back in the game with five runs in the top of the fifth, four crossing the plate on bases-loaded walks.

Ocosta responded with a run on an error and an RBI single from Gherig Quinby to extend the lead to 12-8.

The Wildcats completed the scoring with three runs in the sixth, capped by a two-run single from Quinby to make it a 15-8 ballgame.

Quinby went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI while White drove in four runs to lead the Wildcats.

Five Ocosta pitchers took the bump in the game, with starter Bryce Bottelson earning the victory on the bump.

The Wildcats pitching staff combined to allow eight earned runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts, but walked 11 Hyaks in the game.

Four Hyaks pitchers combined to give up 15 runs (11 earned) while walking eight and striking out five in the loss.

Ocosta faces Raymond-South Bend at 4 p.m. Friday at South Bend High School.

North Beach has a doubleheader against Chief Leschi starting at 3 p.m. Monday at North Bay Park in Ocean Shores.

North Beach 003 050 0 – 8 3 4

Ocosta 253 023 0 – 15 9 0

WP: Bottelson (2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 0H, 3BB, 4K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: Ocosta – G. Quinby (3-3, R, 3RBI, 2SB); Griffith (1-1, 4R, 3SB); White (1-4, 2B, 2R, 4RBI, 2SB); R. Quinby (1-5, 2R, 3RBI); Bonina (1-3, R); Hanson-Miranda (1-3, R); Lopez (1-3, RBI).

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Raymond-South Bend 13, Lake Quinault 3

Raymond-South Bend earned a mercy-rule victory with a 13-3 win over Lake Quinault on Thursday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (3-1) trailed 3-1 after the Elks (0-2) scored three runs in the top of the second inning, capped by a Colin Tiemeyer RBI double.

RSB responded with four runs in the second, highlighted by a two-run double from catcher Keeton Nichols.

The Ravens added three more in the fourth on a two-run double from shortstop Caiden De Los Santos and a two-run error to take a 8-3 lead.

RSB earned the mercy-rule win with five runs in the sixth, walking it off on a De Los Santos single to score center fielder Jonah Rumbles and Nichols.

De Los Santos went 4-for-4 with five RBI to lead Raymond-South Bend, which had eight players collect a base hit in the game.

Edgar Chavez earned the win for RSB, allowing three earned runs on nine hits without a walk while striking out eight in five innings pitched.

Anthony Morris allowed a hit and a walk while striking out the side in one inning of relief for the Ravens.

Tiemeyer and pitcher/infielder Ben Renteria had two hits apiece to lead the Elks.

Lake Quinault plays at Mary M. Knight at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Raymond-South Bend hosts Ocosta at 4 p.m. Friday at South Bend High School.

Lake Quinault 030 000 – 3 10 3

RSB 140 305 – 13 15 1

WP: Chavez (5 IP, 3R, 3ER, 9H, 8K). LP: Renteria (2.2 IP, 6R, 5ER, 8H, 3BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: LQ – Tiemeyer (2-3, 2B, RBI); Renteria (2-3); Lopez (1-2, 3B, R); White (1-4, R, RBI, SB); Aguilar (1-1); Leavett (1-3, R). RSB – De Los Santos (4-4, 2B, R, 5RBI); Rumbles (2-2, 4R, 2RBI, 2SB); Chavez (2-5, R, RBI, SB); Sedy (2-4, R, 2RBI, SB); Toepelt (1-4, RBI); Nichols (1-4, 2R, 2RBI); Morris (1-3, R, SB); Tracey (1-1, 2R, 2SB); Sanders (1-2, R, SB).

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PREP TENNIS

Aberdeen 4, Shelton 2

Aberdeen swept the singles matches en route to a 4-2 win over Shelton on Thursday in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s top three singles players of Sophie Knutson, Kensie Ervin and Madi Ritter combined to go 36-1 in games over their three matches while the No. 3 doubles team of Anais Cardenas Salazar and Zulma Ramos secured the team victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win in a long match.

“Nearly every game had five or more duece points. This new duo played hard and well together,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said of the newly formed Cardenas Salazar/Ramos pairing. “I’m looking forward to the new doubles pairings get comfortable with each other. I see lots of potential on court.

Aberdeen’s JV team won 5-2 on Thursday.

The Bobcats host Centralia on Friday.

Singles: Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) defeated Leilani Juarez (Shelton) 6-0, 6-0. Kensie Ervin (A) def. Meira Lynema (S) 6-1, 6-0. Madi Ritter (A) def. Lilly Knight (S) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Willow Lovingfoss/Peyton Liles (S) def. Leticia Alvarenga/Hailey Fuquay (A) 6-0, 6-0. Kaitlynn Dowling/Harmony Stevens (S) def. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) 6-4, 6-4. Anais Cardenas Salazar/Zulma Ramos (A) def. Ryan Mittelstead/Kalena Ollenburg (S) 6-3, 6-4.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Tumwater 60, Aberdeen 44

Aberdeen lost to Tumwater 60-44 (Stableford Scoring System) on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Aberdeen was led by Ryan Spencer with 15 points while Avery Yakovich also scored in double figures for the Bobcats with 13 points.

”We keep getting better. Our scores keep improving,” Aberdeen head coach Macoy Gronseth said. “Ryan Spencer had her best match yet and I still feel like she can improve a lot. All the girls have kept working really hard and it’s been fun to see them keep improve.”

Tumwater’s Paige Dorcy and Sofia Gustafson earned co-Medalist of the Match honors with 17 points apiece.

Aberdeen will compete in a scramble against Hoquiam on Wednesday at Highland Golf Course.

Tumwater (60): Paige Dorcy 17, Sofia Gustafson 17, Madi Sokso 11, Stevee Pierce 8, Harper Myer 7.

Aberdeen (44): Ryan Spencer 15, Avery Yakovich 13, Alyssa Caskey 7, Sveva Totaro 6, Audrey Henry 3.