Prep Roundup: Led by Blancas, Montesano beats Rochester in girls golf

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Lucy Scott shoots from the fairway during a 223-273 win over Rochester on Thursday at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Hailey Blancas shot a low round of 54 to lead the Bulldogs past Rochester 223-273 on Thursday at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Montesano and Elma’s girls golf teams picked up wins recently as we review prep sports on the Harbor.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Montesano 223, Rochester 273

Montesano defeated Rochester 223-273 on Thursday at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis.

Montesano junior Makena Blancas led the way, earning Medalist of the Match honors with a 9-hole round of 54 in her first prep girls golf match.

Lucy Scott and Rory Gourdin had identical scores of 56 while Makenzie Hart carded a 57 to round out the Bulldogs’ team score.

“I am very proud of our girls for how they played. The weather has not been very cooperative, making practices quite difficult and limiting our ability to properly prepare, however, our girls never wavered. Their positive attitudes and adaptability have kept them focused and driven toward a common goal,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Riverside presented many challenges as it had not been able to mow due to the weather for some time, creating long, heavy grass that proved difficult to play in. Our girls’ display of resolve, perseverance, and sportsmanship throughout the match was commendable. Makena came away as our match medalist in her first-ever golf match. It was exciting to see her compete for the first time and put together a round we can build on. Overall, our staff is extremely proud of our girls and knows we have plenty of room for improvement. Now, we go back to work and find ways to keep getting better.”

Montesano faces Seton Catholic at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Tri-Mountain Golf Course in Ridgefield.

Montesano (223): Makena Blancas 54, Lucy Scott 56, Rory Gourdin 56, Makenzie Hart 57.

Rochester (273): Gabrielle Pietras 61, Adeline Neff 65, Gabrielle Jimenez 70, Kalya Thomas 77.

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Elma 231, Hoquiam 285

Elma handed Hoquiam a 231-285 loss on Thursday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The Eagles were led by standout state top-five placer Olivia Moore, who took Medalist of the Match honors with a low round of 44.

Kyla Rudy (56) and Emmalyn Gonzales (63) made the Elma leaderboard while Mila Tolentina and Quinn Nesmith each shot a 77 to complete the Eagles’ final tally.

Hoquiam was led by Itzia Armas with a 9-hole round of 56.

Ecko Bisher (74), Audrey Patten (77) and Taylor Graham (78) rounded out the Grizzlies’ team score.

“Our team is new to golf this season and I’m excited to watch each player grow and develop their skills in the coming weeks,” Hoquiam head coach Brooke Bogdanovich said. “This match provided a valuable opportunity for our golfers to experience what match play is like and begin to understand the pace, strategy and sportsmanship that come with it.”

Hoquiam takes on Aberdeen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Elma will compete in a tournament at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Gamble Sands Golf Course in Brewster.

Elma (231): Olivia Moore 44, Kyla Rudy 56, Emmalyn Gonzales 63, Mila Tonentina/Quinn Nesmith 77.

Hoquiam (285): Itzia Armas 56, Ecko Bisher 74, Audrey Patten 77, Taylor Graham 78.