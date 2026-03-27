In-custody death at Grays Harbor County Jail

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 27, at approximately 10:55 a.m., corrections deputies and fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive inmate inside a cell at the Grays Harbor County Jail.

Corrections deputies immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Despite these efforts, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team to conduct an independent review. The investigation will be led by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased and the official cause of death following completion of the investigation.