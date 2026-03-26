Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Hoquiam snaps skid, beats Ilwaco for first win of season

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam’s J.B. Fabian (12), Santiago Martinez-Ortiz (9) and Michael Garcia (7) figured into the goal scoring in a 6-1 win over Ilwaco on Wednesday at Ilwaco High School.

Hoquiam picked up its first win of the season as we review recent boys prep soccer games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Hoquiam 6, Ilwaco 1

Hoquiam snapped a five-game losing streak to start the season with a 6-1 win over Ilwaco on Wednesday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (1-5 overall, 1-4 1A Evergreen) scored early and often, taking a three-goal lead just 15 minutes into the game against the winless Fishermen (0-4, 0-4).

Hoquiam senior forward/midfielder Santiago Martinez-Ortiz scored goals in the fourth and 10th minutes, both off assists from junior midfielder J.B. Fabian, followed by freshman wing Carlos Lopez converting a feed from junior forward Michael Garcia for a goal in the 15th minute.

Martinez-Ortiz recorded the hat trick on another assist from Fabian in the 27th minute and a Fabian goal off a pass from Lopez made it 5-0 Grizzlies at halftime.

Ilwaco scored on a Hoquiam miscue while playing the ball back toward the Grizzlies’ net in the 62nd minute, but Lopez responded with his second goal of the game, this time on an assist from senior midfielder Bryce Molina, to put Hoquiam up 6-1 with 10 minutes left in the game.

It was Lopez’s team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Hoquiam had several goals disallowed for offside and various whistles, but the coaching staff was more than pleased with the performance.

“Easily could have been a bigger scoreline, but considering we got JV guys minutes and everyone rotated and playing some different positions, we are okay with that performance and to get the first win,” Grizzlies head coach Daniel Langer said.

Hoquiam faces Chief Leschi at 6 p.m. on Friday in Puyallup.

Ilwaco 0 1 – 1

Hoquiam 5 1 – 6

Scoring

First half – 1, Hoquiam, Martinez-Ortiz (Fabian), 4th minute. 2, Hoquiam, Martinez-Ortiz (Fabian), 10th minute. 3, Hoquiam, Lopez (Garcia), 15th minute. 4, Hoquiam, Martinez-Ortiz, Fabian, 27th minute. 5, Fabian (Lopez), 33rd minute.

Second half – 6, Ilwaco, 62nd minute. 7, Hoquiam, Lopez (Molina), 70th minute.

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Aberdeen 2, W.F. West 0

Aberdeen opened league play with a key 2-0 win over W.F. West in a 2A Evergreen Conference game on Tuesday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (6-0, 1-0 2A Evergreen) were the aggressors from the opening whistle and throughout the game against the Bearcats (3-2, 0-1).

After an Aberdeen shot rang off the post early in the game, the Bobcats got on the scoreboard when midfielder Ricky Granados passed a ball out wide to midfielder Gibran Garcia, who connected with senior forward Gonzalo Blanes at the 18-yard line. Blanes blasted a left-footed shot into the net for a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

In more of a back-and-forth second half, Aberdeen doubled its lead when senior captain Edgar Ceja cleared a corner kick out to Wang just outside the penalty box. Wang sent the ball long to Blanes at midfield, and the high-scoring forward did the rest, beating two W.F. West defenders and the Bearcats keeper for a goal in the 46th minute.

“We were very physical and tough tonight, which you half to be on that small field, and passed unbelievably well,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said of his unbeaten team’s performance. “That led to a multitude of good looks at the Bearcat net.”

Aberdeen defender Ryker Scott, Wangh, midfielder Angel Corona and reserve Kevin Torres were commended by Fleming for their efforts in the victory.

The Aberdeen JV team lost 8-4, with Andres Tello and Gerardo Servellon scoring two goals apiece for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen hosts Black Hills at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 1 1 – 2

W.F. West 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Blanes (Garcia), 28th minute.

Second half – 2, Aberdeen, Blanes (Wang), 46th minute.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 8, Tenino 1

Montesano 8, Chief Leschi 0