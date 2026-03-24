Prep Roundup: Aberdeen falls to Centralia in girls golf match

Aberdeen’s girls golf team lost to Centralia as we review recent prep sporting events on the Harbor.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Centralia 49, Aberdeen 37

Aberdeen lost to Centralia 49-37 in a girls golf match on Monday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The Bobcats were led by Avery Yakovich and Ryan Spencer, who scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, using the Stableford Scoring System.

Alyssa Caskey (7 points), Audrey Henry (3) and Sveva Totaro (3) rounded out Aberdeen’s team score.

“We had great weather for our match tonight. Obviously, losing isn’t great, but we keep getting

better,” Aberdeen head coach Macoy Gonseth said. “Avery and Ryan have been working really hard and that showed a little bit today. I really think they are going to continue to increase their scores.”

Centralia’s Corin Meek earned Medalist of the Match honors by scoring 22 points over nine holes of golf.

Aberdeen takes on Tumwater at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course.

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Other games

Girls Prep Tennis

Aberdeen 4, Black Hills 2