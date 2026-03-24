Prep Baseball Roundup: Elma scores 35 runs in doubleheader sweep over Hoquiam

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Troy Rupe allowed one earned run on three hits to earn the win in a 24-1 victory over Hoquiam in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday in Elma.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam outfielder Danton Cole dives for ball during a loss to Elma on Monday at the Elma Ballfields.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Jackson Bucy collects a base hit during a doubleheader sweep over Hoquiam on Monday in Elma.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Troy Rupe (left) slides in ahead of the tag by Hoquiam’s Ty Thao during the Eagles’ doubleheader sweep over Hoquiam on Monday in Elma.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Levi Russell (12) celebrates during a victory in a doubleheader against Hoquiam on Monday in Elma.

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Elma took two from Hoquiam as we review a full slate of Twin Harbor prep baseball games on Monday.

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PREP BASEBALL

Elma 24, Hoquiam 1

Elma dominated in a 24-1 victory over Hoquiam in the first game of a 1A Evergreen League doubleheader on Monday in Elma.

The Eagles (1-1 overall, 1-0 1A Evergreen) wasted not time putting the game away with 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple to right from third baseman Bryston Crawford to score make it a 10-1 game.

Helped by four Hoquiam errors, the Eagles scored 13 runs in the third that included RBI doubles from Crawford, catcher Levi Russell and first baseman Alex Dryden.

The Grizzlies (0-4, 0-1) scored their lone run when catcher Talan Abbott drove in right fielder Moses DeShazer with a fielder’s choice ground out in the top of the first inning.

Hoquiam committed eight errors in the game, leading to 18 unearned runs for Elma.

Crawford led Elma with four hits, two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and five RBI.

Left fielder Hunter Young and right fielder Jackson Bucy had three hits apiece for an Eagles offense that had 11 different players with a base hit and nine with an RBI in the win.

Troy Rupe allowed one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings to earn the win.

Hoquiam 100 00 – 1 3 8

Elma (11)0(13) 0x – 24 19 0

WP: Rupe (5 IP, R, ER, 3H, 7K). LP: Bozich (0.1 IP, 9R, 5ER, 7H, 2K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Day. Cole (1-2, R); DeShazer (1-2); Dan. Cole (1-2); Abbott (0-2, RBI). Elma – Crawford (4-5, 2 2B, 3B, 4R, 5RBI); Young (3-4, 3R, 2RBI); Bucy (3-4, 3R, 3RBI); Rupe (2-5, 2R, 2RBI); Gustafson (1-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); McGaffey (1-2, 4R); Russell (1-3, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Griensewic (1-3, R, RBI); Dryden (1-1, 2B, RBI); Lisle (1-3, 2R, 3RBI).

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Elma 11, Hoquiam 1

Elma completed the twin-bill sweep over Hoquiam with an 11-1 win in the nightcap on Monday in Elma.

The Eagles (2-1, 2-0 1A Evergreen) scored two in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead and added five in the second – highlighted by a three-run triple from first baseman Troy Rupe – to take a comfortable 7-1 lead over the Grizzlies (0-5, 0-2).

Elma added two runs on RBI singles from Hunter Young and third baseman Bryston Crawford to go up 9-1 in the third.

An RBI ground out from Trey Sample in the fifth and a run-scoring single from Jay Modersohn in the sixth gave the Eagles the walk-off, mercy-rule victory.

Elma got one hit apiece from nine different players and drew nine walks from three Hoquiam pitchers.

Hoquiam scored in the top of the first when outfielder Danton Cole drove in Moses DeShazer with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Blake Benzschawel picked up with win for Elma, allowing one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts in six innings of work.

The Eagles and Grizzlies will face off at 4 p.m. on Friday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam 100 000 – 1 2 5

Elma 252 011 – 11 9 1

WP: Benzschawel (6 IP, R, ER, 2H, 6K). LP: Bretz (1.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, H, 7BB).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Day. Cole (1-3, R, SB); Bozich (1-2); Dan. Cole (0-1, RBI, SF). Elma – Rupe (1-3, 3B, R, 4RBI); Russell (1-4, 2B); Young (1-3, 2R, RBI); McGaffey (1-3, 2R); Crawford (1-1, R, RBI); Bucy (1-2, 2RBI); Modersohn (1-1, R); Dryden (1-1, RBI); Lisle (1-2, 2R).

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Raymond-South Bend 11, North Beach 3

Raymond-South Bend opened the season with an 11-3 victory over North Beach in the first game of a 2B Pacific League doubleheader on Monday in South Bend.

The Ravens (1-1, 1-0 2B Pacific) and Hyaks (0-1, 0-1) were tied at 3-3 until the bottom of the sixth when RSB scored eight runs on two walks, two hit batters and six singles, capped by an RBI hit off the bat of second baseman Lukas Sedy to score first basemen Preston Toepelt for an 11-3 lead.

Shortstop Caiden De Los Santos, left fielder Tyler Tracey and Sedy had two hits apiece to lead the Ravens offense, which also drew eight walks in the win.

Edgar Chavez earned the win for RSB, allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk with 10 strikeouts in 3 1-3 innings of relief.

North Beach 210 000 0 – 3 3 1

RSB 210 008 x – 11 10 0

WP: Chavez (3.1 IP R, ER, H, BB, 10K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: RSB – De Los Santos (2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); Tracey (2-3, RBI); Sedy (2-3, R, RBI, 2SB); Rumbles (1-2, 2R, RBI); Chavez (1-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB); Toepelt (1-4, R, RBI); Morris (1-3, R).

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Raymond-South Bend 11, North Beach 1

Raymond-South Bend completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-1 win in the second game of a 2B Pacific League doubleheader on Monday in South Bend.

RSB (2-0, 2-0 2B Pacific) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first en route to the win over the Hyaks (0-2, 0-2).

A total of five Ravens’ batters were hit by pitches in the inning, which was highlighted by an RBI double from Keeton Nichols and a two-run single from shortstop Caiden De Los Santos to put the Ravens up 8-1.

De Los Santos drove in a run with a single in the third and a Nichols RBI sacrifice fly gave RSB a 10-1 lead in the fourth.

RSB would earn the 10-run mercy-rule victory in walk-off fashion when second baseman Anthony Morris singled to scored De Los Santos with one out in the fifth.

Nichols earned the win on the bump, allowing an earned run without giving up a hit with just one walk to nine strikeouts in four innings pitched.

De Los Santos allowed no runs or hits with a walk and two strikeouts in an inning of relief.

The Ravens host Lake Quinault while North Beach plays at Ocosta.

Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday.

North Beach 100 00 – 1 0 0

RSB 801 11 – 11 8 0

WP: Nichols (4 IP, R, ER, 0H, BB, 9K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: RSB – Morris (3-3, R, RBI, 4SB); De Los Santos (2-3, R, 3RBI); Nichols (1-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Chavez (1-2, R, RBI); Tracey (1-3, R, 2RBI).

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Naselle 6, Ocosta 2

Ocosta saw a lead late in the game slip away in a 6-2 loss to Naselle on Monday in Naselle.

The Wildcats (1-2) led 2-1 to the Comets (2-0) after tying the game on a Bryce Bottelson RBI single to score outfielder Rustyn Quinby in the top of the fourth and a Logan White single to score Troy Griffith with the go-ahead run in the fifth.

But in the bottom of the frame, the Wildcats ran into trouble.

Naselle put up four runs in a frame that included three-straight RBI base hits to take a 5-2 lead.

The Comets would add an insurance run on two-consecutive singles to lead off the sixth and retired the Wildcats 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.

Ocosta’s offense managed just two hits off two Naselle pitchers in the game while Griffith took the loss after giving up five earned runs on nine hits with a walk and a strikeout in 4 2-3 innings pitched.

Ocosta pitcher Dominick Hanson-Miranda allowed one earned run on two hits in 1 1-3 innings of relief.

Ocosta hosts North Beach at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ocosta 000 110 0 – 2 4 1

Naselle 010 041 0 – 6 11 1

WP: Chadwick (4 IP, R, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 7K). LP: Griffith (4.2 IP, 5R, 5ER, 9H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – White (1-3, RBI); Bottelson (1-3, RBI). Naselle – Ford (2-4, R, RBI); Troffer (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Boggs (1-3, 2RBI); Gardner (1-4, 2B, R); Engelson (1-3); Henington (1-3).