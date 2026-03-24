News Briefs

From left: Elma Auto Racing Hall of Fame 2026 inductees Jerry Day, Keith Crowell, Steve Walker, Jeff Bell and Cindy Luellen for late husband Steve Luellen. Not present: representative for the late Joe Crawford.

Dave Uhler is the new assistant chief of administration for the South Beach Regional Fire Authority.

The Ocosta Knowledge Bowl team placed 6th in the 1B Division at the Washington Knowledge Bowl State competition, and the team consisted of (L-R) Coach Peter Gallo, Michael Priest, Salvador Medrano Aguayo, Angel Medrano Aguayo, Gray Bearden, and Assistant Coach Hunter Hatton.

Ocosta Knowledge Bowl team places sixth at state

At the Washington Knowledge Bowl State competition held in Wenatchee on March 21, the Ocosta Knowledge Bowl team placed 6th in the 1B Division. The team finished the preliminary rounds in third place at state. They then finished second in their semifinal group after a very close match where they were tied for the lead going into the final question of the round. The team then faced strong competition during the final round where they competed against Pope John Paul II and Valley Christian schools.

Montesano also sent a team to the state competition, and they placed ninth in the 1A Division.

SBRFA names Dave Uhler assistant chief of administration

South Beach Regional Fire Authority (SBRFA) has welcomed Dave Uhler as its new assistant chief of administration. In this role, Uhler will focus on key administrative areas including finance, information technology, planning, and personnel.

Uhler brings a unique and well-rounded skill set to the position. His background includes extensive experience in strategy, information management, contract negotiations, facilitation, project and program management, and customer service.

He joined SBRFA in late 2021 and completed the 2022 Grays Harbor Fire Academy, where he was voted Firefighter of the Academy by his peers, and has since earned his EMT-IV certification and numerous other accreditations. Uhler continues to expand his knowledge in fire protection and emergency medicine.

Uhler’s interest in emergency services began in emergency management as a volunteer with the Seattle Office of Emergency Management, followed by continued service with Mercer Island. After retiring from a 25-year career in management consulting, Uhler came upon SBRFA, which was seeking volunteers, and quickly found a home. Since December 2023, Uhler has served as a part-time firefighter. During this time, he was honored as Firefighter of the Year and has received multiple commendations. He also serves as an instructor for both SBRFA and the Grays Harbor Fire Academy.

In his work for the Mercer Island Emergency Management, Uhler was responsible for approximately 700 volunteers. He managed the Emergency Operations Center, was activated for the property unification program during the Oso landslide, staffed the EOC during multiple storm responses, and coordinated a multi-agency response during two bomb threats to the Jewish Community Center.

Uhler and his family moved to the South Beach area in 2021. Since then, he has been actively involved in the community, contributing to organizations such as the South Beach Firefighter Community Support Foundation, the Ocosta School District Advisory Committee, the Ocosta Booster Club, and the Innovation Studies Program at Pacific Lutheran University.

SBRFA responds to barn fire

According to a Facebook post, SBRFA crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Schmid Road to a reported barn fire on Friday, March 20. Engine 3-4 arrived on scene first, quickly assessed the situation, and initiated an aggressive, effective fire attack that quickly brought the flames under control. The crew’s rapid response and decisive actions prevented the fire from spreading and minimized damage to the structure and surrounding property.

Additional crews arrived and assisted with overhaul operations, ensuring all remaining hot spots were fully extinguished. Firefighters also conducted a thorough inspection of the area to confirm that the scene was safe and secure before clearing.

Elma Auto Racing Hall of Fame inducts six

The Elma Auto Racing Hall of Fame held its 2026 induction ceremony on Saturday, March 21, at the McCleary VFW hall. Jeff Bell, Joe Crawford, Keith Crowell, Jerry Day, the late Steve Luellen, and the late Steve Walker were inducted.