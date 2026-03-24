Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Tobar’s hat trick leads Montesano over Rochester

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano senior Cris Tobar scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Rochester in a 1A Evergreen League game on Monday at Rochester High School.

Montesano picked up a vital league win as we review recent boys prep soccer games in the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 4, Forks 2

Montesano scored two goals in the second half to earn a key 4-2 league victory over Forks on Monday at Forks High School.

The Bulldogs (3-1-1 overall, 3-0-1 1A Evergreen) trailed early after the Spartans (3-2, 3-2) scored a goal just six minutes into the game.

Monte tied the game when senior midfielder Cris Tobar scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Tobar scored his second of the game off an assist from senior Terek Gunter in the 23rd minute, but the Bulldogs went into the half tied at 2-2 after Forks scored a goal in the 25th minute.

In the second half, Montesano regained the lead when Tobar completed the hat trick with a goal in the 48th minute.

In the final five minutes of the game, Monte’s coaching staff had Gunter – arguably one of the fastest players in the league – mark up on one of Forks’ top scoring threats. Gunter was able to win the ball and sent a pass forward, where junior midfielder Fabian Torres was able to collect it and put the game away with a goal in the 79th minute.

”Gritty game,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “They got some good, fast players and are senior-heavy. … We just kept giving them reasons to stay in the game. … (Torres’ goal) relieved all the pressure. It’s what we needed.”

Montesano goal keeper Matt Causey made eight saves in the match, five of those coming in the second half, while the Bulldogs defense tallied 11 total shots in the game, seven over the final 40 minutes of play.

With the win, Montesano sits in a tie with Elma for first place in the 1A Evergreen League standings with 10 points.

Raymond-South Bend, Rochester and Forks sit right behind the two East County rivals with nine points each.

The Bulldogs JV team won 3-2 on Monday.

Monte faces Chief Leschi at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Puyallup.

Montesano 2 2 – 4

Forks 2 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Forks, 6th minute, 2, Montesano, Tobar, 13th minute. 3, Montesano, Tobar (Gunter), 23rd minute. 4, Forks, 25th minute.

Second half – 5, Montesano, Tobar, 48th minute. 6, Montesano, Torres (Gunter), 79th minute.

~~~

Rochester 2, Hoquiam 1

Hoquiam is still searching for its first win of the season after a 2-1 loss to Rochester on Monday at Rochester High School.

The Grizzlies (0-5, 0-4 1A Evergreen) tied the game against the Warriors (3-2, 3-1) after Alan Torres scored off an assist from Michael Garcia in the 35th minute of the match.

But despite having its chances, Hoquiam failed to put the go-ahead goal in the net.

Forks took advantage, scoring in the 65th minute and holding off the Grizzlies the rest of the way to hand Hoquiam its fifth straight loss to start the season.

“We hit on the counter attack again and even with all our chances and opportunities, shots, etcetera, we still couldn’t take advantage and lost,” Hoquiam head coach Daniel Langer said.

Hoquiam had 25 shots to 14 for the Warriors.

The Grizzlies look to snap the losing streak when they host Ilwaco at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sea Breeze Oval in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam 1 0 – 1

Rochester 1 1 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Forks, 20th minute. 2, Hoquiam, A. Torres (Garcia), 35th minute.

Second half – 3, Forks, 65th minute.

~~~

Other games

Raymond-South Bend 14, Chief Leschi 0

Elma 8, Ilwaco 0

Aberdeen 2, W.F. West 0