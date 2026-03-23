Prep Baseball Roundup: Local teams take advantage of favorable weather to get season underway

Several local prep baseball teams took advantage of the weekend’s favorable weather as we review recent games on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Shelton 8, Elma 3

One big inning hurt Elma in an 8-3 loss to Shelton on Friday at the MCRA Park in Shelton.

The Eagles (0-1) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when third baseman Hunter Young hit a leadoff single and later scored on an RBI base knock by pitcher Bryston Crawford.

The Highclimbers (2-0) tied the game with a run in the bottom half of the frame and added five runs – all with two outs – in the second, capped by a two-run double from Silas Hoff.

Trailing 8-1 in the top of the sixth, Elma center fielder Isaac McGaffey scored on a double steal followed by Crawford coming across on a wild pitch to round out the scoring at 8-3.

Young led the Eagles with two hits, a run and two stolen bases.

Crawford took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 2-3 innings pitched.

Blake Benzschawel (3.1 IP, 3R, 2ER, 5H, BB, 2K) and Troy Rupe (IP, 0R, 0H) pitched in relief for Elma.

The Eagles host Hoquiam in a double header at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Elma 100 002 0 – 3 5 3

Shelton 150 020 x – 8 7 2

WP: Crossan (3 IP, R, 0ER, 4H, BB, 6K). LP: Crawford (1.2 IP, 5R, 4ER, 2H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Young (2-4, R, 2 SB); Crawford (1-2, R, RBI); Sample (1-1, SB); Lisle (1-2, SB). Shelton – Crossan (1-1, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Turnbow (1-1, RBI, SB); Brady (1-1, 2R); Harding (1-2, R, RBI).

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Montesano 10, Heritage 0

Montesano opened its season with a convincing 10-0 victory over Heritage on Friday at Heritage High School.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the third, the Bulldogs (1-0) exploded for six runs on six hits, a walk, a hit batsman and a sacrifice bunt to take a 6-0 lead over the Timberwolves (1-3).

Monte tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth, capped by a sacrifice fly from first baseman Kole Kjesbu to push across Perry for a 9-0 lead, and extended the lead to double digits on a Perry line-drive single to score right fielder Carter Ames in the fifth.

Eight different Bulldogs collected a base hit in the game, with Timmons (2-3, 3R), shortstop Toren Crites (2-2, R) and pitcher Caden Grubb (2-3, 2B, 3RBI) with multi-hit games.

Grubb tossed four scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing two hits and two walks while fanning seven in the process.

Damon Bird struck out the side in one inning of relief for Monte.

Montesano 106 21 – 10 11 0

Heritage 000 00 – 0 2 2

WP: Ca. Grubb (4 IP, 0R, 2H, 2BB, 7K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: Montesano – Ca. Grubb (2-3, 2B, 3RBI); Timmons (2-3, 3R); Crites (2-2, R); Perry (1-1, 2R, RBI); Co. Grubb (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Kjesbu (1-1, R, 2RBI); Ames (1-2, R, RBI); Hendrickson (1-2).

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Montesano 11, La Center 1

Montesano completed its weekend trip to Vancouver with an 11-1 win over La Center on Saturday at Heritage High School.

The Bulldogs (2-0) took a 3-0 lead over the Wildcats (2-1) when center fielder Tyson Perry scored on a wild pitch in the first and infielder Zach Timmons and Perry drove in runs with RBI singles in the bottom of the second frame.

Leading 5-1 in the sixth, Monte put the game away with six runs, capped by back-to-back RBI doubles from first baseman Kole Kjesbu and Timmons, the latter ending the game via a 10-run mercy rule.

Bulldogs pitcher Kolson Hendrickson allowed on earned run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings to earn the win.

Five Bulldogs had two hits in the game, including the top four of the lineup. Timmons, Perry, catcher Colton Grubb and shortstop Toren Crites went a combined 8-for-17 (.470) with four runs and three RBI.

The Bulldogs host Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at 3 p.m. on Friday.

La Center 000 010 – 1 3 2

Montesano 120 026 – 11 14 0

WP: Hendrickson (6 IP, R, ER, 3H, 2BB, 4K). LP: Thomas (2.2 IP, 3R, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: LC – Anderson (1-3); Schockelt (1-3); Burkey (1-2, RBI). Montesano – Timmons (2-5, 2B, 2RBI); Perry (2-4, R, RBI); Co. Grubb (2-4, R); Crites (2-4, 2R); Kjesbu (2-3, R, RBI); Ca. Grubb (1-2, RBI); Fry (1-3, 2R); Hendrickson (1-4, 2B, R, 3RBI).

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Ephrata 1, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen lost a 1-0 pitcher’s dual to Ephrata in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Ephrata High School.

The Bobcats (1-1) allowed a run on an error during a pick-off attempt in the first inning.

It turned out to be the game’s only run as both pitching staffs sparkled.

Aberdeen starter Mason Hill was he hard-luck loser, allowing a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Hill was relieved by Land’n Purdy, who allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Copper Vasquez picked up the win for the Tigers (1-3), scattering five hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts in 6 1-3 innings of work.

Aberdeen had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the fourth, but Vasquez struck out right fielder Isaac McCarty to end the Bobcats’ threat.

The Cats had one on after a one-out walk to Hill, but Vasquez was able to pick off pinch-runner Collin Hiett to erase the base runner.

Kai Kaleohano took over for Vasquez with one out in the sixth and earned the save, striking out the final two Bobcats to hand Aberdeen the loss.

Hill went 2-for-2 to lead Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 000 000 0 – 0 5 2

Ephrata 100 000 x – 1 3 0

WP: Vasquez (6.1 IP, 0R, 5H, 4BB, 10K). LP: Hill (5 IP, R, ER, 2H, BB, 3K). SV: Kaleohano (0.2 IP, 0R, 0H, 2K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Hill (2-2); Schreiber (1-2, SB); Hedgpeth (1-3); McCarty (1-2). Ephrata – Vasquez (2-2, 2 2B); Fronsman (1-3, 2B).

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Aberdeen 11, Ephrata 5

Aberdeen scored eight runs over the final two innings to beat Ephrata 11-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Ephrata High School.

The Bobcats (2-1) led 3-2 before scoring four runs in the top of the sixth against the Tigers (1-4).

A two-run error on a ground ball hit by catcher Shon Schreiber made it 5-2 followed by RBI doubles off the bats of shortstop Mason Hill and first baseman Aidan Baker to go up 7-2.

In the top of the seventh, pitcher Gabe Matthews scored on a passed ball followed by an RBI bases-loaded walk to Schreiber, a run-scoring sacrifice fly to Hill, and an RBI single off the bat of Baker for an 11-5 lead.

Matthews allowed two earned runs on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.

Tyce Greene allowed three unearned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeouts in two innings of relief for the Bobcats.

Baker led Aberdeen at the dish with three hits, including a double, and three RBI.

Aberdeen hosts Black Hills in a 2A Evergreen League game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 002 014 4 – 11 7 2

Ephrata 000 113 0 – 5 5 3

WP: Matthews (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, BB, 7K). LP: Fronsman (6 IP, 7R, 3ER, 5K, 2BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Baker (3-5, 2B, 3RBI, SB); Schreiber (1-3, 2R, 2RBI); Hill (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Edwards (1-2, 2R); Kolodzie (1-3, R). Ephrata – Vasquez (1-4, 2B, R); Johnson (1-4, RBI); Kaleohano (1-4); Poirrier (1-2, 2RBI); Stephens (1-1, R).

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Shelton 10, Hoquiam 2

Not much went right for Hoquiam in a 10-2 loss to Shelton on Saturday at Shelton High School.

The Grizzlies (0-3) had five errors in the game, leading to four unearned runs for the Highclimbers (2-0), and Hoquiam trailed 8-0 after a four-run Shelton third inning, capped by an RBI double from Daniel Crossan.

Hoquiam would push across a run in the fourth when Chris Barr scored on an error and one in the fifth on a fielder’s choice ground out from catcher Talan Abbott, scoring outfielder Moses DeShazer.

Nico Bretz took the loss for Hoquiam, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and a strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings pitched.

Four Hoquiam pitchers combined to allow 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits and six walks with four strikeouts in the loss.

Hoquiam was led by DeShazer and center fielder Danton Cole, each with a single, the only two base hits for the Grizzlies offense in the game.

Hoquiam faces Elma in a league double-header set to start at 3 p.m. on Monday in Elma.

Hoquiam 000 110 0 – 2 2 5

Shelton 134 011 0 – 10 8 3

WP: Cahoon (3 IP, 0R, 2H, BB, 4K). LP: Bretz (2.1 IP, 4R, ER, 2H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – DeShazer (1-3, R, BB); Dan. Cole (1-2, 2BB); Abbott (0-3, RBI, BB). Shelton – Crossan (3-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Brady (2-3, R); Winans (1-2, RBI); Mickelson (1-2, RBI); Cahoon (1-2, R, RBI).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 9, Ocosta 6

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley did all of its scoring in a big first inning en route to a 9-6 win over Ocosta on Saturday at Grand Army Memorial Park in Westport.

The Titans (1-0) got the season off to a great start with nine runs in the top of the first inning, capped by a grand slam, inside-the-park home run from catcher Eddie Clements.

The Wildcats (1-1) responded with four runs in the bottom half of the frame, highlighted by run-scoring singles from infielder Bryce Bottelson and left fielder Kevin Lopez.

Ocosta would add two more in the fourth, on a double from right fielder Rustyn Quinby, but would get no closer as PWV would win on the road.

Max Jarvis picked up the win for PWV, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in an inning pitched.

Mauricio Morales (2.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, H, BB, 6K) and Clements (3.2 IP, 0R, 2H, BB, 7K) pitched in relief for the Titans.

Dominick Hanson-Miranda (0.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 0H, 3BB, 2K) took the loss for Ocosta with Bottelson (2 IP, 3R, 3ER, 2H, 2BB, 3K), Troy Griffith (3.1 IP, 0R, H, 4K) and Logan White (IP, 0R, 0H, BB, K) pitching in relief for the Wildcats.

Ocosta plays at Naselle at 4 p.m. on Monday.

PWV takes on Ilwaco in a doubleheader set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Ilwaco.

PWV 900 000 0 – 9 3 2

Ocosta 400 200 0 – 6 4 1

WP: Jarvis (IP, 4R, 4ER, 3H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Hanson-Miranda (0.2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 0H. 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Clements (2-3, HR, 2R, 4RBI); Ruddell (1-2, R, RBI); Green (0-2, R, RBI, 2BB); Neva (0-2, R, RBI, BB); Wetterauer (0-3, R, RBI). Ocosta – White (1-3, R); Quinby (1-4, 2B, 2RBI); Bottelson (1-4, 2RBI); Lopez (1-3, RBI).