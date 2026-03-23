News briefs

Lesser Celandine is a class B noxious weed that is designated for control in Grays Harbor County. It’s flowering now so it’s easier to spot.

Happy Birthday Sparky

The city of Westport, the South Beach Regional Fire Authority and the Timberland Westport Library recently celebrated Sparky the Fire Dog’s 75th birthday. Revelers were invited to enjoy a birthday party, cake, and learn fire safety tips.

Tokeland Wood and Arts Fest accepting vendor applications

The Tokeland Wood and Arts Fest, which takes place Aug. 8-9, is now accepting vendor applications. Wood carvers are encouraged to apply as well. The application can be found at: https://pacfestnw.com/

Guided Naturalist Walk at Weatherwax

On April 19 at 1 p.m., the Coastal Interpretenive Center in Ocean Shores is offering a guided naturalist walk of the Weatherwax Natural Area to learn about the nature and culture of the landscape as they have evolved together over time. This event is geared for children and adults and will involve approximately one hour of easy walking. Participants will meet at the Weatherwax trailhead in Ocean Shores. Registration required. https://secure.qgiv.com/for/coastalinterpretivecenterevents/event/m1cgntawtc/

2026 GGHI Leader’s Banquet set for May 15

The 2026 Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Leader’s Banquet and Business Recognition Awards event is set for May 15 at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores. The top four nominees in seven categories will be recognized throughout the evening, including GGHI Member of the Year. Tickets are on sale now. Contact GGHI at 360-532-7888 or email info@graysharbor.org for more information.

Ocean Shores announces clean-up dates

The city of Ocean Shores is hosting its annual Spring Clean-up April 22 to 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 165 Ocean Lake Way SE. Follow signs for traffic directions. This event is for individual property owners only. Commercial dumping is not permitted. Each household can dispose of one load, but proof of residency is required (water bill, driver’s license, etc.). Prohibited items: yard waste, brush cuttings, construction debris, household garbage, automobiles, hazardous waste, paint, waste oil, vehicle tires. Refrigerators/freezers must be Freon-free and without compressors. Separate cardboard from other items. To schedule a home pick-up call 360-940-7353 or email rvictoriano@osgov.com by 3 p.m. Friday, April 17. Limit home pick up piles to a 4-foot by 6-foot area and keep them away from the roadway, readily available for pickup on the street side of your property.

Have you seen the noxious weed Lesser Celandine?

The Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is asking residents be on the lookout for Lesser Celandine. This plant is a class B noxious weed that produces tons of tiny tubers, which makes eradication a long-term project. It’s now flowering so it should be easier to spot. If you see this plant in Grays Harbor, where it is designated for control, please report it using this survey form: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/586b919efb1547329af1e68ef8946c02?portalUrl=https://GHNWCB.maps.arcgis.com