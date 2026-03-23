Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Aberdeen sweeps 3A-class opponents over the weekend

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen goal keeper Grady Osina makes a leaping save during a 3-1 win over Mountain View on Friday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Gonzalo Barriors (20) celebrates a goal with teammate Tyson Dunlap during a 3-1 win over Mountain View on Friday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Gonzalo Barriors scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Mountain View on Friday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen swept two 3A-class opponents over the weekend.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Aberdeen 3, Mountain View 1

Aberdeen earned its second win over a 3A-class opponent in three days with a 3-1 victory over Mountain View on Friday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (4-0 overall) took a 1-0 lead when senior forward Gonzalo Barriors scored on an assist from senior midfielder Ricky Granados just before the half.

Aberdeen doubled its lead nine minutes into the second half when Granados took a quick drop from senior midfielder Angel Corona and connected a through pass to Barriors, who cut back and fed a cross to senior winger Tyson Dunlap, who scored for a 2-0 advantage.

After the Mighty Thunder (2-3) cut the deficit in half with a penalty-kick goal in the 62nd minute, Barriors sealed the victory with another goal off a Granados assist in the 66th minute.

“Terrific win against a quality opponent,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, who commended the play of senior captain Ryker Scott, seniors Cris Lopez and Edgar Ceja on defense and Gibran Garcia and Granados at midfield. “Our defense was organized and tough and we were hitting more of our targets when playing the ball forward this game.”

The Bobcats JV team lost 2-0. Aberdeen’s Cristian Perez was cited for his “outstanding hustle” by Bobcats assistant coach Romeo Sanchez.

Mountain View 0 1 – 1

Aberdeen 1 2 – 3

Scoring

First half: 1, Aberdeen, Barriors (Granados), 40th minute.

Second half: 2, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Barriors), 49th minute. 3, Mountain View, 62nd minute. 4, Aberdeen, Barriors (Granados), 66th minute.

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Aberdeen 8, Foss 1

Aberdeen dominated from whistle to whistle in an 8-1 win over Foss on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (4-0) had eight different players score against the Falcons (0-3) in Aberdeen’s third consecutive victory over a 3A-class opponent.

Senior midfielder Ricky Granados, senior forward Gonzalo Barriors, senior forward Yoanis Chignesse and senior midfielder Tyson Dunlap scored goals in the first half with junior midfielder Josh Alcala, junior Cristian Perez, senior forward Toni Wang and senior defender Cristian Lopez scoring second-half goals.

Starting goal keeper Grady Osina got a chance to play in the field for a majority of the match and assisted on a pair of Bobcats goals in the second half.

Bobcats backup keeper Adrian Nunez allowed a goal late in the game to spoil Aberdeen’s shutout bid.

“We knocked the ball around and played great team soccer,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, who cited the performances of senior Omar Garcia, junior David Santiago, Nunez and Perez. “It was a lot of fun to enjoy a game in the sun for once and to see so many different players score.”

Aberdeen faces Steliacoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Steliacoom High School.

Foss 0 1 – 1

Aberdeen 4 4 – 8