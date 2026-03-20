Student Athlete Spotlight: Elma’s Ricardo (Richie) Guadarrama III

Richie Guadarrama and his three younger brothers (from left) Eli, Ezekiel and Ezra, outside Zaepfel Stadium after the 2025 state championship meet.

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Elma’s Richie Guadarrama winning the 200-meter state championship last year in Yakima at Zaepfel Stadium.

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Editor’s Note: The Daily World has launched a new segment to our sports section highlighting local student-athletes in an informative Q&A format for our readers.

Parents: Ricardo Guadarrama Jr. and Joline Pugel

Sports Participation: Football, Basketball and Track & Field

G.P.A.: 3.4

Elma High School sprinter Richie Guadarrama literally burst onto the state sprinter scene last spring and came home with a state championship in the 200 meters as a sophomore. He was four hundredths of a second away from taking the heralded 100-meter title also.

He loves to win but is soft spoken and thoughtful, and well-liked by fellow competitors and teammates. He is number six in a family with nine siblings, perhaps a reason he is open and unguarded in his demeanor with others. His real name is Ricardo but he doesn’t remember ever being called anything but Richie. Guadarrama arrives this track season with high expectations not only from within the 1A track community, but from himself. He recently sat down to talk with The Daily World as his much anticipated junior season is getting underway at the Rainier Icebreaker Track & Field Invitational.

The Daily World: So, have you always been fast?

Richie Guadarrama: I’d like to believe so. In 7th grade I ran a 12.2 (100m). I don’t remember not being fast.

TDW: You played football and basketball this year, how did those go for you?

Guadarrama: Pretty good and I learned a lot. I had an arm and hand injury on a hit running a fly sweep and got held out the last part of the year. At best I was getting decent in basketball, and had a lot of fun. Right now I’m still not 100% from an ankle injury but it is getting stronger. I’m training hard but smart.

TDW: You’ve had great success early in track as an underclassman, did you work hard at it?

Guadarrama: I don’t think so, the last two years I have not worked hard enough. That is gonna change. I’ve been doing a lot of prep work too this year.

TDW: That should mean you have room for improvement and you’re not maxed out. What do you think you can improve on right now?

Guadarrama: I think I have a pretty good start but it can get better. Every little tick counts, and I can be stronger overall.

TDW: Okay, let’s change gears, what is your favorite academic subject and why?

Guadarrama: History. I think it’s interesting to learn about how things were before, and I like learning about the American Revolution.

TDW: What has been more difficult for you to be good at, school or sports?

Guadarrama: For me, it’s school. Sometimes it’s harder for me to stay focused, stay locked in. I just need to keep doing one thing at a time.

TDW: What do you think is the biggest challenge for student-athletes in your age group to have success, or stay focused on goals?

Guadarrama: This (Richie holds up his cell phone) can be a big distraction.

TDW: You are a returning state champion on your team as an underclassman, that gives you clout, were you a team leader last year?

Guadarrama: No, I wasn’t, I need to be.

TDW: What do you want to accomplish leadership-wise for your team?

Guadarrama: I want to help everyone out, work on their form, give lots of encouragement, don’t give up on your reps and get your work in. I want them to hit their goals. That plan will be good for me, too…and my coach is giving me different workouts that are harder for me, to challenge me.

TDW: All sprinters hit their top speed somewhere between 50 – 70 meters and then try to hold it as long as possible, what is going through your head the last 30 meters when you’re trying to maintain speed? Do you talk to yourself?

Guadarrama: I try not to think. I try to stay out of my own head. If I do, it’s just ‘keep going and lean’ (at the tape).

TDW: Do you have a weakness right now that you’re working on?

Guadarrama: Literally, my ankle isn’t strong enough right now and I’m working on it. It affects my start.

TDW: What’s your favorite food?

Guadarrama: It’s lasagna or chili. I know that’s two different things, but I love them both. I can’t choose.

TDW: If you’re not on the track or doing school, what are you doing?

Guadarrama: I’m playing piano, playing guitar, riding my bike, maybe hiking or hanging out. I just started piano and I love it.

TDW: Is there an athlete that’s a role model for you right now?

Guadarrama: It’s Usain Bolt, the fastest guy in the world. I know I can’t be like him because he’s so tall, but yeah, I want to be like him.

TDW: Are you an “angry” runner? A lot of top sprinters are.

Guadarrama: Only if I’m behind, if I’m in front I’m chillin’.

TDW: Thanks for your time, good luck this weekend.

Guadarrama: You’re welcome, thank you, go Eagles!