Elma boys claim first at Ranier Invitational

RAINIER–The Elma boys won the team competition at the Rainier Icebreaker on Saturday at Rainier High School.

Led by event wins from star junior sprinter Ricardo Guadarrama in the 200 and 400-meter races, the Eagles scored 59 points, six better than second-place Montesano.

Sophomores Logan Mullins and Gilbert Rodriguez placed second in the 110 hurdles and long jump, respectively, to help the Eagles’ cause.

Montesano was led by senior standout distance runner, who won both the boys 1,600 and 3,200, and senior Owen Young, who won the 300 hurdles.

Willapa Valley senior Hank Swartz won the boys javelin with a throw of 151 feet, one inch.

In the girls competition, Montesano placed fourth overall led by junior star Haley Schweppe, who won the 3,200 and placed second in both the 400 and 800.

Hoquiam had a solid showing the three event winners and a sixth-place finish.

Defending state champion RanaéJah Burtenshaw won the 100, senior Sydney Gordon claimed the shot put title, and junior Emily Brodhead placed first in the pole vault.

Brodhead and Burtenshaw book-ended the victorious girls 4×100 relay team, joining freshman Maggi Quigg and sophomore Brittany Alcala to run a time of 51.73.

Elma junior Audreauna Kanios also claimed victory at the meet, jumping four feet, 10 inches to win the girls high jump.

Other local winners in the girls competition were former Aberdeen standout Ailyn Haggard. Now competing for Ocosta, the junior placed first in the 800 and 1,600-meter races.

Local results are as follows.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Boys results

Local team standings

1, Elma, 59 points. 2, Montesano, 53. 11, Hoquiam, 29. 18, Ocosta, 15.5. 19, Raymond-South Bend, 15. 21, Willapa Valley, 10. 22, North Beach, 7.5. 23, Mary M. Knight, 6.

Top local placements

100 meters: 7, Dorian Middlebrooks, North Beach, 11.95. 8, Malik Jackson, North Beach, 11.99. 10-tie, Ray Robinett-Skoubo, Raymond-South Bend, 12.08.

200: 1, Ricardo Guadarrama, Elma, 23.16. 10, Jackson, North Beach, 24.98.

400: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 51.05. 4, Toby Lorton, RSB, 55.40. 6, Gilbert Rodriguez, 56.26. 9, Billy Burns, Ocosta, 57.18.

800: 5, Ashton Brown, Elma, 2:13.97. 6, Alexander Bale, Montesano, 2:17.21. 10, Major Hudson, North Beach, 2:22.69.

1600: 1, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 4:37.59. 3, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:44.25. 8, Ashton Brown, Elma, 5:03.22. 10, Aaron Balagot, Hoquiam, 5:03.90.

3200: 1, Anderson, Montesano, 9:58.47. 3, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:30.05. 9, Balagot, Hoquiam, 11:14.72.

110 hurdles: 2, Logan Mullins, Elma, 16.99. 8, Isaiah McDannell, North Beach, 20.28. 10, Elijah Stoddard, Elma, 22.44.

300 hurdles: 1, Owen Young, Montesano, 44.20. 6, Logan Mullins, Elma, 46.00. 9, Jack Milton, Raymond-South Bend, 46.84.

4×100 relay: 4, Elma (Maddox Hoff, Jackson Staples, Cohen Finch, Guadarrama), 46.71. 6, Hoquiam (Connor Schnoor, Sawyer Getchman, Andrew Le, Samuel Billie Luna), 47.46. 7, Raymond-South Bend (Manny Becerra-Souza, Ray Robinett-Skoubo, Toby Lorton, Chris Banker), 47.61. 10, North Beach (Daiz Aloka, Dorian Middlebrooks, Gabriel Rinke, Malik Jackson), 48.43.

Shot put: 5, Lucas Delgado, Montesano, 38-7.5. 7, Erik Straka, Hoquiam, 37-6.

Discus: 4, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 133-9. 6, Damien Beck, Ocosta, 122-4.

Javelin: 1, Hank Swartz, Willapa Valley, 151-1. 3, Gavin Root, Montesano, 133-8. 5-t, Clayton Thierolf, North Beach, 124-5. 10, Dylan Andrews, Willapa Valley, 121-7.

High jump: 3, Logan Green, MMK, 5-10. 6, Banker, RSB, 5-6. 9-t, Braeden Dryden, Elma, 5-4.

Pole vault: 2, Jimy Gill, Hoquiam, 10-6. 4, Aaron Frafjord, Montesano, 10-0.

Long jump: 2, Gilbert Rodriguez, Montesano, 18-9. 4, Jackson Staples, Elma, 18-1. 7-t, Damien Beck, Ocosta, 17-11.

Triple jump: 2, Burns, Ocosta, 38-6.5. 9, Jackson Staples, Elma, 35-6. 10, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 35-4.5.

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Girls results

Local team standings

4, Montesano, 56.5 points. 6, Hoquiam, 53. 9, Ocosta, 28. 10, Elma, 26. 11, North Beach, 24. 13, Mary M. Knight, 19. 16, Willapa Valley, 14. 18, Raymond-South Bend, 9.5.

Top local placements

100 meters: 1, RanaéJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.33. 3, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 13.16. 9, Izabella Page, Montesano, 13.83.

200: 5, Izabella Page, Montesano, 29.16. 10, Marissa Schweppe, Montesano, 30.09.

400: 2, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 1:02.71. 4, Andiana Ziegler, Mary M. Knight, 1:06.74. 8, Rylee Geelan, Montesano, 1:11.72.

800: 1, Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta, 2:29.62. 2, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 2:31.44. 6, Annaliese Richey, Elma, 2:44.68. 9, Braelyn McGinn, Elma, 2:58.02.

1600: 1, Haggard, Ocosta, 5:27.88. 4, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 5:42.57. 7, Annaliese Richey, Elma, 6:06.28.

3200: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 11:40.08. 3, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 12:27.02. 8, McGinn, Elma, 13:58.30.

100 hurdles: 4, Elka Cox, North Beach, 18.24. 6, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 18.88. 7, Koryn Andrews, Willapa Valley, 18.90.

300 hurdles: 5, McCrory, North Beach, 52.75. 9, Cox, North Beach, 54.53. 10, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 55.61.

4×100 relay: 1, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Quigg, Brittany Alcala, Burtenshaw), 51.73. 4, Ocosta (Jaqueline Murillio Gutierrez, Ella Kachman, Alexia Miller, Katriya Nersten), 56.43. 10, North Beach (Addison English, McCrory, Cox, Judith Fabian), 58.10.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 33-08. 2, Lexi Stamper, Mary M. Knight, 31-08. 4, Charli Smith, Elma, 30-03. 6, Sara Tinoco, Elma, 27-05.

Discus: 5, Avalyn Stigall, RSB, 97-10. 6, Gordon, Hoquiam, 92-07. 7, Stamper, MMK, 89-07. 9, Natalie Henry, Elma, 84-02.

Javelin: 3, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 98-0. 5, Bella Buck, MMK, 95-02. 7-t, Paige Busz, Montesano, 90-0.

High jump: 1, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 4-10. 3-t, Ava Baugher, RSB, 4-8.

7, Vandevender, Montesano, 4-6. 8, M. Schewppe, 4-4. 9, Cassidy Bowen, Elma, 4-4.

Pole vault: 1, E. Brodhead, Hoquiam, 8-0. 2, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 8-0. 6, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 6-6.

Long jump: 4, Izabella Page, Montesano, 14-5.

Triple jump: 5, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 29-4.

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Mixed results

4×400 relay: 2, Montesano (M. Schweppe, H. Schweppe, Colton Sweet, Young), 4:06.05. 3, Ocosta (Beck, Haggard, Nersten, Burns), 4:16.57. 5, Elma (Emily Crossan, Pepper Holcomb, Annaliese Richey, Logan Mullins), 4:28.00. 9, North Beach (Addison English, Judith Fabian, Major Hudson, Jax Hudson), 4:42.01.

800 medley relay (100-100-200-400): 2, Hoquiam (Burtenshaw, Le, Connor Schnoor, Quigg), 1:46.18. 7, Montesano (Page, Jackson Huff, M. Schweppe, David Fink), 1:53.41.