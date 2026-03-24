Prep Softball Roundup: Close game turns into rout as Montesano beats Hoquiam

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam’s Mya Standstipher collects one of her team’s two base hits during a 16-0 loss to Montesano on Monday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam shortstop Lexi LaBounty (left) tags out Montesano’s Addi Williamsen during the Grizzlies’ 16-0 loss on Monday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Taylor Galvin (right) reaches second base while Hoquiam’s Kada Richardson awaits a throw during the Bulldogs’ 16-0 win on Monday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano pitcher Violet Prince allowed two hits in tossing a six-inning shutout to lead the Bulldogs past Hoquiam 16-0 on Monday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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Montesano and Elma continued their strong starts to the season as we review Monday’s Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Montesano 16, Hoquiam 0

Montesano scored 12 runs over the final two innings to beat Hoquiam 16-0 in a 1A Evergreen League game on Monday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Bulldogs (2-0 overall, 2-0 1A Evergreen) started hot, with the three first batters of the game recording hits, highlighted by junior shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield’s two-run triple.

Monte would add a run later in the frame on a Regan Wintrip single to take a 3-0 lead over the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-1).

Bulldogs shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield singled in third baseman Lex Stanfield to push the lead to 4-0 an inning later, but that would be all the scoring for either team through the first four innings.

Due largely to the pitching of Montesano starter Violet Prince and several key plays from the Hoquiam defense to cut down Bulldogs runners, the score stayed 4-0 until the top of the fifth inning, where Monte’s offense broke the game open.

Wintrip scored on a double steal, with pinch-runner Ashlyn Lytle swiping second on the play as Monte went up 5-0 and a two-run error a few batters later made it 7-0.

With two outs and two on, Butterfield stepped to the dish and ripped a Hailee Burgess pitch to left-center field for a double and a 9-0 lead.

In the sixth, Monte loaded the bases with one out and scored runs on a bases-loaded walk to Charlee Fairbairn, a two-run double from catcher Addi Williamsen, a wild pitch, and a three-run double off the bat of right fielder Grace Gooding.

Prince worked around a two-out single from first baseman Aaliyah Kennedy to strike out outfielder Avery Brodhead for the game’s final out.

“I felt like we’ve really been working on our timing in the cages, that’s definitely helped us,” said Stansfield of her team’s offensive explosion over the final two innings. “We haven’t seen a lot of live at-bats, so this was helpful for us. Our defense was pretty good today, we just got to keep working on our hits.”

Montesano head coach Pat Pace said baserunning helped change the tone of the game in the later innings.

“Heads-up baserunning. Once we got girls on, they were looking at how they can get to the next base,” he said. “I realized it looked like we were running ourselves out of innings, but if they don’t get to see what it looks like in a game, we’re not going to do it. … I thought they improved as the game went on. We just need to see more live at-bats too, so our offense picked up as we got to stay in this game longer.”

All 10 Monte players that had an at-bat in the game recorded a base hit, led by Stanfield (4-5, 4R), Butterfield (3-3, 3B, 2B, 5RBI) and center fielder Taylor Galvin (3-5, R), all with at least three hits in the win.

Prince allowed just two hits while walking four and striking out 12 in pitching a complete-game shutout.

Burgess took the loss, allowing 10 earned runs on 18 hits and seven walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings of work.

Avery Brodhead allowed one hit in 1-3 innings of relief for Hoquiam.

Despite the loss, Hoquiam head coach Brandon Templer saw improvement from his team.

“Our third baseman and shortstop were talking more this game, the team was rotating great on bunt defense and was talking a lot this time,” he said. “That dreaded fifth inning, a couple of mistakes here and there and a big hit and you’re down quite a bit.”

The two teams are scheduled to face each other again at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Montesano.

Montesano 310 057 – 16 19 1

Hoquiam 000 000 – 0 2 6

WP: Prince (6 IP, 0R, 2H, 4BB, 12K). LP: Burgess (5.2 IP, 16R, 10ER, 18H, 7BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Stanfield (4-5, 4R, 2RBI); Butterfield (3-3, 3B, 2B, 2R, 5RBI); Galvin (3-5, R); Wintrip (2-4, 2R); Fairbairn (1-3, 2R, RBI); Williamsen (1-1, 2B, 2RBI); Gooding (1-3, 2B, 3RBI); Prince (1-2); Braykovich (1-2). Hoquiam – Standstipher (1-2); Kennedy (1-3).

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Elma 12, Tenino 2

Elma continued to roll in the early season with a 12-2 win over Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League game on Monday in Tenino.

The Eagles (3-0, 2-0 1A Evergreen) scored three runs in the first, capped by RBI singles from center fielder Kenna Monroe and third baseman Lynsee Bednarik, and took a 4-0 lead on an Aubree Simmons solo home run in the top of the second.

Elma put the game away with seven runs in the third against the Beavers (0-3, 0-2).

Monroe, Bednarik, catcher Raelynn Weld and second baseman Ashlynn Weld did the damage with RBI singles in the frame to go up 11-2.

Bednarik put the icing on the victory cake with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Eight different Eagles had a hit in the game.

Pitcher Jaycee Dierick earned the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six walks and a pair of strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Kensi Johnson allowed a hit with two strikeouts in three innings of scoreless relief for Elma.

The Eagles have outscored its three opponents this season 37-4.

Elma faces Tenino at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Elma.

Elma 317 10 – 12 12 0

Tenino 020 00 – 2 4 1

WP: Dierick (2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 6BB, 2K). LP: Burkhardt (2.2 IP, 11R, 6ER, 10H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Bednarik (2-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI); A. Weld (2-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); R. Weld (2-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Monroe (2-4, R, 2RBI); Simmons (1-3, HR, 2R, RBI); Dierick (1-1, R); Cole (1-2, R, RBI); Donais (1-1). Tenino – Gonia (1-2, RBI); Snodderly (1-3, RBI); Fisher (1-2, R); Grayless (1-2).

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Raymond-South Bend 27, North Beach 3

Defending district champion Raymond-South Bend got its season underway with a 27-3 rout over North Beach in the first game of a 2B Pacific League doubleheader on Monday in Ocean Shores.

The Ravens (1-0, 1-0 2B Pacific) overpowered the Hyaks (0-1, 0-1) with 17 hits and scored seven unearned runs thanks to nine North Beach errors.

Seven different Ravens had an extra-base hit in the game and the RSB offense was led by leadoff hitter Josie Houk (4-5, 3R, 2RBI), catcher Ava Pine (3-3, 2B, 2R, 4RBI) and star outfielder Emma Glazier (3-3, 2B, 5R, 4SB).

Madi San held North Beach without a hit in 2 2-3 innings of work to pick up the win.

Macey Enlow allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in two innings of relief for RSB.

RSB 403 (11)9 – 27 17 2

North Beach 200 01 – 3 2 9

WP: San (2.2 IP, 2R, 0ER, 0H, 2BB, 7K). LP: Beck (4 IP, 23R, 19ER, 16H, 5BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Houk (4-5, 3R, 2RBI); Pine (3-3, 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Boothe (2-4, 4R, RBI); Harriman (2-3, 3B, 2R, RBI); Glazier (3-3, 2B, 5R, RBI, 4SB); Lewis (1-4, 2B, 4R, 3RBI); Enlow (1-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); San (1-3, 2B, 3R, RBI, 2SB); Crow (1-1, 2B, R, RBI). North Beach – McDonald (1-3, 2B, RBI); Baxter (1-2, 2B); Wasche (0-1, R, RBI).

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Raymond-South Bend 19, North Beach 3

Raymond-South Bend picked up where it left off with a 19-3 win over North Beach in the second game of a 2B Pacific League doubleheader on Monday in Ocean Shores.

The Ravens (2-0, 2-0 2B Pacific) had 15 hits and drew seven walks in another prodigious offensive effort that included a 12-run bottom of the third inning to mercy-rule the Hyaks (0-2, 0-2).

First baseman Ryann Mark led RSB with a perfect 4-for-4 game with two doubles, four runs scored and four RBI.

Second baseman Liz Lewis (3-3, 2R, 2RBI) was one of four Ravens to record a multi-hit game while Josie Houk and Madi San each tripled in the game for RSB.

San earned the win with a one-hit, three strikeout performance while Macey Enlow struck out the side in one inning of relief for the Ravens.

RSB plays at Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

North Beach 120 – 3 1 2

RSB 16(12) – 19 15 1

WP: San (2 IP, 3R, 3ER, H, 2BB, 3K). LP: Wasche (2.1 IP, 18R, 18ER, 14H, 7BB).

Leading hitters: North Beach – Beck (1-1, 2B, R). RSB – Mark 4-4, 2 2B, 4R, 4RBI); Lewis (3-3, 2R, 2RBI); Boothe (2-3, 2R, 3RBI); Houk (2-2, 3B, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Glazier (1-1, R); Pine (1-2, R, 2RBI); San (1-1, 3B, 3R, 3RBI); Enlow (1-3, 2R, RBI).

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Naselle 16, Ocosta 6

Ocosta struggled to avoid the big inning in a 16-6 loss to Naselle on Monday at Naselle High School.

The Wildcats (0-2) trailed 6-1 after allowing five runs in the bottom of the second inning, but responded with a five-run top of the fourth to get back in the game against the Comets (1-0).

In the frame, Ocosta scored on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of second baseman Alissa Lamm, an RBI single from center fielder Allie Byers, a bases-loaded walk to catcher Elly Mirante and two runs on two errors to tie the game at 6-6.

But Naselle regained the lead with five in the bottom half of the frame, thanks in large part to three errors in the inning.

The Comets scored five more run sin the bottom of the fifth, capped by a run-scoring single to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

Ocosta pitcher Joanah Rosander took the loss, allowing 16 runs (seven earned) on 14 hits, three walks and five strikeouts in 4 1-3 innings pitched.

“They battled hard for three innings, then Naselle just kind of took it to us in the fourth and fifth,” Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings said. “They played hard, they’re just real young and inexperienced.”

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Mossyrock at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Ocosta 100 50 – 6 1 4

Naselle 150 55 – 16 14 2

WP: Ford (5 IP, 6R, 4ER, H, 7BB, 9K). LP: Rosander (4.1 IP, 16R, 7ER, 14H, 3BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Byers (1-3, R, RBI); Mirante (0-0, R, RBI, 2SB, 3BB); Rosander (0-2, SF); Lamm (0-2, RBI).