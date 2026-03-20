Prep Roundup: Aberdeen finds net in second half to beat Kelso

Aberdeen’s Gibran Garcia (8) collides with Kelso’s Rowan Keith during the Bobcats’ 3-1 victory on Wednesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen defender Edgard Ceja (left) plays the ball forward against Kelso’s Elijah Fias during the Bobcats’ 3-1 win on Wednesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen senior forward Gonzalo Barriors (middle) plays the ball in the air during a 3-1 victory over Kelso on Wednesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

With the rain continuing to dampen the local prep sports scene, we review Wednesday’s prep games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Aberdeen 3, Kelso 1

After a first half filled with plenty of opportunities but no goals, Aberdeen found the back of the net to beat Kelso 3-1 on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (4-0 overall) were held scoreless through the first 40 minutes of play despite controlling possession and creating several prime scoring chances against the Hilanders (1-2).

Aberdeen nearly broke the scoreless tie in the first half when a steep-angled shot from senior forward Yoanis Chignesse skimmed off the corner of the crossbar with nine minutes left in the first half.

The Bobcats had a golden opportunity to take the lead when a foul on Kelso’s Jay Waddell led to an Aberdeen penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

But senior midfielder Tyson Dunlap’s PK attempt went wide, keeping the game scoreless at the half.

In the second half, Aberdeen found the back of the net.

Senior forward Gonzalo Barriors scored on an assist from senior defender Cris Lopez just three minutes after the break to break the scoreless tie.

Aberdeen doubled its lead when senior midfielder Ricky Granados got to a bouncing ball in front of the Hilanders net and passed to Chignesse, who took a dribble left and ripped a shot inside the far post in the 69th minute.

Six minutes later, Barriors sealed the victory with his second goal of the game on Granados’ second assist of the match, putting the Cats up 3-0.

Kelso scored a garbage-time goal in the game’s final minutes to spoil Aberdeen’s shutout bid.

“We spent the entire game in front of their goal, essentially, and it’s frustrating we didn’t score,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said of his team’s first-half performance. “It’s on to the next play and on to the next half and keep working. We really played well in the second half and it was super physical. … At halftime, we talked about winning the ball stronger and not letting them win every header and looked like we really stepped it up.”

“(Coach Fleming) was telling us to just keep our heads up, play your game, don’t get frustrated, don’t get mad at your teammates, keep your head up and just keep playing,” Granados said of his coach’s halftime pep talk. “Definitely, our pressure on the ball, better touch and winning the balls in the air (were keys to the win). We pressured (Kelso) a lot and it felt really good.”

Fleming noted the defensive play of holding midfielder Edgar Ceja and defender Ryker Scott and Lopez as key to Aberdeen’s success.

“They did a great job being aggressive. I think that made a big difference,” he said. “We weren’t letting (Kelso) win the ball up front with their had and then have to get it back from them every time. We’re sending the ball out from our end every time, that was a big factor.”

Aberdeen’s defense allowed just two shots in the first half and weren’t threatened in the second half until a peculiar situation involving Bobcats starting keeper Grady Osina and Granados.

Leading 1-0 midway through the second half, Osina had to be subbed out as one of his contact lenses became folded in his eye.

Granados quickly donned a goalkeeper’s jersey and gloves to take the spot on the goal line. As if on queue, the ball found him less than a minute later as the senior co-captain got both hands up to make a save on a laser from 20 yards away. He then quickly scurried out to pound on the rebound to preserve Aberdeen’s lead.

Granados finished the game with what could be considered the soccer version of a Gordie Howe hat trick with two assists, a save in goal and a yellow card he picked up in the first half.

“That’s not normal,” said Granados, who has not played goal keeper in high school. “We’ve always talked about that I would be back up just in case something happens to Grady. I played goalie when I was little so I knew how to deal with that. I didn’t really fold under pressure and knew what I was doing. … It felt good saving one of their toughest shots.”

Aberdeen’s JV team won 7-0. The Bobcats’ Gerardo Servellon scored three goals while Sergio Perez, Brennan Cone, Dylan Reyes and Dominick Figueroa had a goal apiece in the win.

Aberdeen hosts 3A-class Mountain View at 6 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Field.

Kelso 0 1 – 1

Aberdeen 0 3 – 3

Scoring

First half – none.

Second half – 1, Aberdeen, Barriors (Lopez), 43rd minute. 2, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Granados), 69th minute. 3, Aberdeen, Barriors (Granados), 75th minute. 4, Kelso, McGowan, 78th minute.

PREP BASEBALL

Toledo 9, Hoquiam 6

Hoquiam became the only Harbor baseball or softball team with two games under their belts after a 9-6 loss to Toledo on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The Grizzlies (0-2) fell behind as the Riverhawks (3-0) scored two unearned runs on two errors in the bottom of the first.

Hoquiam’s hole got deeper in the third frame as Toledo padded its lead with five runs on three hits, a hit batter and three wild pitches, all against the first five batters of the inning.

The Grizzlies would get back in the game with four runs in the top of the fourth, highlighted by an RBI single off the bat of Daymond Cole.

Ethan Byron and Ryan Pullar drove in runs with bases-loaded walks in the frame while Nico Bretz pushed one across the plate the hard way, getting hit by a pitch with the sacks full.

The Grizzlies cut the deficit to 7-6 with two runs in the fifth, capped by a Byron RBI single.

But Toledo got those runs back right away, scoring on a single followed by an unearned run on the fourth Grizzlies error of the game to trail 9-6.

After a leadoff walk to Cole in the top of the sixth, the next six Hoquiam hitters were retired to end the game.

Hoquiam is scheduled to face Forks on Friday at 4 p.m. at Olympic Stadium, weather permitting.

Hoquiam 000 420 0 – 6 5 4

Toledo 205 020 x – 9 7 0

WP – n/a. LP – n/a.

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Byron (1-2, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Day. Cole (1-2, R, RBI); Turpin (1-3, R); Hartt (1-2); DeShazer (1-2); Bretz (0-0, R, RBI); Pullar (0-2, R, RBI).

GIRLS PREP GOLF

Shelton 40, Aberdeen 34

Aberdeen opened its season with a 40-34 loss to Shelton on Wednesday at the Alderbrook Golf Course in Union.

Playing on the back 9 and using the Stableford Scoring System, the Bobcats were led by Avery Yakovich and Ryan Spencer with eight points apiece.

Alyssa Caskey (7 points), Audrey Henry (6) and Sveva Totaro (5) also figured into the Bobcats’ final tally.

“The girls were really excited and nervous to play the first match of the season. For most of our girls, it was their first time playing nine holes and considering that and the rainy weather, I really proud of them and pleased with how they played,” Aberdeen head coach Macoy Gonseth said. “Someone to shout out is Sveva Totaro. Before March 2nd she had never been to a golf course. She has worked really hard the last two and half weeks and she got her first par today and she was really close to scoring on a lot of other holes, so I’m really excited to see her continue to get better as she keeps working hard.”

Shelton’s Andrea Fogo won Medalist of the Match with 20 points.

Next up for Aberdeen is a match against Centralia at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Aberdeen (34): Yakovich 8, Spencer 8, Caskey 7, Henry 6, Totaro 5.

Shelton (40): Fogo 20, Mejia 11, Cantero 5, Olivier 2, McLeod 2.

PREP SOFTBALL

Ocosta 12, Wahkiakum 10

Ocosta needed extra innings to overcome Wahkiakum 12-10 on Wednesday in Cathlamet.

The Wildcats (1-0) trailed 6-5 in the top of the seventh before scoring three runs to take the lead over the Mules (1-1).

Wildcats pitcher Joanah Rosander doubled to drive in Allie Byers with the tying run and catcher Elly Mirante scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball off the bat of third baseman Ava Weimar to take a 7-6 lead.

Rosander then scored on an error to go up 8-6 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Two Ocosta errors led to a Mules run in the Wahkiakum seventh followed by a game-tying RBI single from Ella Doiron.

With the winning run standing on second base, Doiron was called out for offensive interference on the base paths followed by Rosander striking out Memphis Coleman to end the inning.

Ocosta regained the lead when Weimar belted a clutch two-out, two-run double to right field, scoring Khloey O’Hagan and Mirante.

Three batters later, Autumn Cooke singled to drive in Brooklyn Blake and Weimar for a 12-8 lead.

Rosander allowed a run on a one-out double and a fielder’s choice RBI ground out to make it a 12-10 game, but got Doiron to strikeout, ending the game.

“We saw the girls fight pretty hard,” said Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings, who previously coached in the area at North Beach High School and Grays Harbor College. “(Rosander) pitched great game. Ava Weimer at third base ate up everything, and our freshman first baseman, Brooklyn Blake, really came out and had an outstanding game as well.”

Mirante went a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored while Rosander and a triple, three RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats.

Weimar drove in four runs for Ocosta.

Rosander picked up the win, allowing 10 runs on six hits and six walks while striking out 17 Mules batters over eight innings.

Eight of the 10 runs Rosander allowed were unearned, thanks to seven Ocosta errors.

The Wildcats host Mossyrock at 4 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting.

Ocosta 200 030 34 – 12 13 7

Wahkiakum 001 122 22 – 10 6 5

WP: Rosander (8 IP, 10R, 2ER, 6H, 6BB, 17K). LP: Hurley (8 IP, 12R, 10ER, 13H, 4BB, 9K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Mirante (4-4, 4R); Rosander (3-4, 3B, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI); Weimar (1-5, 2B, R, 4RBI); Britton (1-4, 2B, SB); Cooke (1-4, 2RBI); Blake (1-3, R, RBI, 2SB); Byers (1-4, 2R); O’Hagan (1-4, R).