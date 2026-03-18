Sports Briefs for Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Aberdeen looking for new head boys basketball coach

Aberdeen High School is searching for a new head basketball coach after deciding to not renew the contract of former head coach Brandyn Brooks.

“We thank Brandyn for his time as a head coach and an assistant coach in the program and wish him well moving forward,” Aberdeen athletic director Doug Farmer said in a statement to The Daily World on Tuesday. “We will soon begin the process of hiring our next boys basketball coach and will hope to have one in place in time for summer basketball opportunities.”

Brooks coached the Bobcats to a 26-55 record over the past four seasons.

Brooks released a statement on the Aberdeen boys basketball Facebook page that read in part:

“While I disagree with this decision, the AD has decided to move the program in a new direction and not renew my contract for the upcoming season. I remain incredibly proud of what our players, coaches and community were able to build together during my time leading the program. … Aberdeen High School will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful for the opportunity to have coached here and to have been part of this community. I wish the players and the program nothing but success moving forward.”

Former Aberdeen grad wins regional wrestling title

Former Aberdeen standout and current University of Nevada, Las Vegas women’s wrestler Felicia Bell won three matches to claim the 124-pound title at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s West Coast Conference Championships on Saturday in Atherton, California.

Bell defeated Fresno State’s Araceli Zeferino via fall at 3:00 and Utah Tech’s Rachel Camacho via fall at 5:45 to advance to the weight-class final.

Bell defeated Grand Canyon University’s Marisol Peña 8-6 to win the regional championship.

Bell also qualified for the NCWA National Championships on March 26-28 in Shreeveport, Louisiana.