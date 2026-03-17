Prep Softball Roundup: Elma finds plenty of offense in season-opening win over Rochester

CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma’s Sophia Jones (6) smiles after hitting a home run during a 14-0 win over Rochester on Monday at Rochester High School.

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CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma’s Ashlynn Weld stands on third base during a 14-0 win over Rochester on Monday at Rochester High School.

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CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY The Elma Eagles greet Sophia Jones (6) after she hit a home run during a 14-0 win over Rochester on Monday at Rochester High School.

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CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma’s Ashlynn Weld rips a double during a 14-0 win over Rochester on Monday at Rochester High School.

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With the rain letting up on Monday, Elma and Hoquiam softball teams opened their seasons on the road.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Elma 14, Rochester 0

The Elma Eagles had plenty of offense and got plenty of help in a 14-0 drubbing over Rochester in a season-opening game on Monday in Rochester.

The Eagles (1-0 overall, 1-0 1A Evergreen) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first – highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of junior pitcher Ashlynn Weld – and never looked back against the Warriors (0-1, 0-1).

Elma capitalized on Rochester mistakes for three runs in the third, two via an error and the Eagles’ sixth run when third baseman Lynsee Bednarik was hit by a pitch with the sacks full, forcing in shortstop Aubree Simmons.

Two more runs came in on a Warriors error in the fourth as the Eagles took an 8-0 lead.

Elma put the game away in the top of the fifth. The Eagles scored six runs in the frame, keyed by a run-scoring single from catcher Raelynn Weld and a solo home run off the bat of left fielder Sophie Jones.

The Weld twins combined to go 4-for-7 with six runs scored and three RBI in the game.

Simmons also had a multi-hit game with two base knocks while Jones scored three run and joined Bednarik with three RBI apiece.

Ashlynn Weld earned the win, throwing three scoreless innings without surrendering a hit. The right-hander walked four and struck out five in the game.

Elma pitcher Jaycee Dierick allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in two scoreless innings of relief.

Half of Elma’s runs were unearned as the Eagles benefited from five Rochester errors.

Elma is scheduled to host Aberdeen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Elma 303 26 – 14 10 1

Rochester 000 00 – 0 1 5

WP: A. Weld (3 IP, 0R, 0H, 4BB, 5K). LP: Goddard (4.2 IP, 13R, 6ER, 10H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Elma – A. Weld (2-4, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); R. Weld (2-3, 3R, RBI, 2SB); Simmons (2-4, 2R); Jones (1-3, HR, 3R, 3RBI); Dierick (1-2, R); Monroe (1-3, R); Trudell (1-2); Bednarik (0-3, 3RBI, SB); Hohanson (0-2, 2RBI).

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Kalama 9, Hoquiam 3

Hoquiam couldn’t overcome a big inning en route to a 9-3 season-opening loss to Kalama on Monday at Kalama High School.

The Grizzlies (0-1) took the lead when sophomore first baseman Aaliyah Kennedy singled to drive in junior catcher Mya Standstipher for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

But the Chinooks (1-0), responded with five runs in the bottom of the third on five hits, including four doubles, and an error.

Hoquiam saw the deficit grow an inning later as Kalama added three insurance runs, helped by three straight Grizzlies errors and capped by an RBI triple from center fielder Ada Schlangen.

The Grizzlies got a run in the fifth when freshman Layla Orama scored on a double steal, with senior shortstop Lexi LaBounty swiping second on the play to make it an 8-2 ballgame.

Kalama got the run back in the sixth, on an RBI double from shortstop Colbre Manninen, the Chinooks’ fifth double of the game.

LaBounty led off the seventh with a single and came in to score on Kennedy’s second double of the game, but the next three Grizzly batters were retired to end the game.

Hoquiam junior pitcher Hailee Burgess took the loss, surrendering nine runs (five earned) on 13 hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Kennedy, Standstipher and LaBounty had three hits apiece to lead the Grizzlies offense.

Hoquiam is set to face Ilwaco at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Ilwaco, weather permitting.

Hoquiam 100 010 1 – 3 13 5

Kalama 005 301 x – 9 13 0

WP: Vanes (7 IP, 3R, 3ER, 13H, 5K, 2BB). LP: Burgess (6 IP, 9R, 5ER, 13H, 2BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Kennedy (3-4, 2 2B, 2RBI); Standstipher (3-4, 2 2B, R, SB); LaBounty (3-3, 2B, R, SB); Burgess (1-4, SB); Olvera-Obi (1-4); Olson (1-4); Kruger (1-3). Kalama – Rich (4-4, 2 2B, R, 2RBI, SB); Wuollet (3-3, 2B, R, RBI); Schlangen (2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI); Vanes (1-4, 2R); Manninen (1-4, 3R); Weber (1-4, 3B, RBI); DePace (1-4, RBI).