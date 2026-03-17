Prep Baseball Roundup: Hoquiam drops season-opener in extra innings

The Twin Harbors prep baseball season got underway with Monday’s sunny weather.

~~~

PREP BASEBALL

Black Hills 9, Hoquiam 8

Hoquiam suffered an extra-inning loss in its season-opener, falling 9-8 to Black Hills on Monday at Black Hills High School.

The Grizzlies (0-1 overall) held a 7-3 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth but saw the Wolves (1-0) rally for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

The Grizzlies regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth, but couldn’t close out the win as the Wolves scored a run in the seventh to send the game in extra innings.

After Hoquiam was held scoreless in the top of the eighth, Brody Rice gave the Wolves the walk-off win with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

“We were very happy with the way our team competed,” Hoquiam head coach Steve Jump said.

Grizzlies outfielder Danton Cole led Hoquiam with two hits, two runs scored, two RBI and a diving catch in center field.

Ethan Byron and Talan Abbott also had two hits apiece for the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam relief pitcher Nico Bretz took the loss in relief of starter Joey Bozich (3 IP, 6K), Jaxson Howard (IP) and Luke Montoure (3 IP).

Hoquiam faces Toledo in a non-league game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Hoquiam 031 301 00 – 8 8 2

Black Hills 201 400 11 – 9 9 3

WP: Strauss (4 IP, 4BB, 7K). LP: Bretz (IP, BB).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Byron (2H); Cole (2H, 2R, 2RBI); Abbott (2H); Pullar (RBI); Hartt (RBI). BH – Price (3H, 3 RBI); Parkinson (3H); Brannin (2H, RBI).

~~~

Ocosta 15, Lake Quinault 1

Ocosta needed just five innings to earn a 15-1 mercy-rule victory over Lake Quinault on Monday in Westport.

The Wildcats (1-0) put up crooked numbers in every inning against the Elks (0-1).

Ocosta scored two in the bottom of the second capped by a Logan White RBI double and added four more in the second, highlighted by a run-scoring single off the bat of second baseman Bryce Bottleson.

A two-run double from infielder Torence Bonina followed by an RBI double from Bottleson put Ocosta up 9-0 in the third.

The Wildcats put the game away with six runs in the fourth, including back-to-back RBI doubles from White and Bonina followed by a run-scoring single from Bottleson.

Bottleson led the way with four hits and three RBI while Bonina had three hits – all doubles – scored three runs and drove in four for the Wildcats.

White had a pair of hits and drove in four runs for a Wildcats offense that had 12 hits in the game, five for extra bases.

Troy Griffith picked up the win for Ocosta, allowing no run sand a hit with five strikeouts over two innings pitched.

Bonina (IP, 0R, H, K), White (IP, 0R, 0H, 2BB, K) and Hudson Harthill (IP, 0R, BB, K) pitched in relief for the Wildcats.

Gabe Morfin took the loss for Lake Quinault, which had three pitchers combine to allow 15 runs – all earned – on 12 hits and nine walks with one strikeout.

Center fielder Ethan Butler and first baseman Cody Leavity had a hit apiece for the Elks.

Ocosta plays at Wahkiakum at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lake Quinault takes on Raymond-South Bend at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 at South Bend High School.

Lake Quinault 000 00 – 0 2 1

Ocosta 243 6x – 15 12 1

WP: Griffith (2 IP, 0R, H, 5K). LP: Morfin (1.1 IP, 6R, 6ER, 5H, 4BB, K).

Leading hitters: LQ – Butler (1-2); Leavity (1-2). Ocosta – Bottleson (4-4, 2B, 3RBI, 2SB); Bonina (3-3, 3 2B, 3R, 4RBI); White (2-4, 2B, R, 4RBI); Griffith (1-1, 4R, RBI, 3SB); Harthill (1-1, 3R); Quinby (1-2, 2R).

~~~

Naselle 12, Raymond-South Bend 0

Free baserunners were costly for Raymond-South Bend in a 12-0 season-opening loss to Naselle on Monday in Naselle.

The Ravens (0-1) trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the third to the Comets (0-1) before running into trouble. Naselle scored seven runs in the frame on four hits, three walks and two hit batsmen to trail 8-0.

The Comets added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and shut the Ravens out on just three hits to had RSB the 10-run, mercy-rule loss.

Edgar Chavez took the loss for RSB, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings pitched.

Three Ravens pitchers combined to allow eight hits, with seven of their 12 runs allowed being unearned.

The RSB pitching staff allowed eight walks and hit three batters while the defense committed two errors in the game.

Chavez went 2-for-2 to lead RSB with center fielder Jonah Rumbles also collecting a base hit in the loss.

RSB plays at Ocosta at 4 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

RSB 000 00 – 0 3 2

Naselle 017 4x – 12 8 0

WP: Ford (4 IP, 0R, 3H, 2BB, 4K). LP: Chavez (2.1 IP, 3R, 2ER, 2H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Chavez (2-2); Rumbles (1-2). Naselle – Chadwick (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Ford (2-3, R, 2RBI); Gardner (1-1, 3R); Engelson (1-1, R, RBI); Quashnick (1-2, 2R); Henington (1-1, 2R, RBI).