Grays Harbor PUD announces planned outage on SR-109

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District (PUD) is notifying customers on state Route 109, north of Moclips, of a planned power outage that will impact roughly 400 customers. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Friday, March 27.

The impacted area will start at the state Route 109 intersection with the Moclips Highway, including the Quinault Village, and move north up SR 109, including Santiago and Taholah. Impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from PUD leading up to the outage.

The outage will allow crews to move utility equipment in cooperation with the Washington State Department of Transportation’s fish passage projects.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items and leave them disconnected until after power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of eight hours is only an estimate, and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.