After long wait, Montesano opens season in dominant fashion

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield (13) is met by her teammates after hitting a home run in the Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over Tenino on Monday at Montesano High School.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano second baseman Lainey Robinson heads to third during the Bulldogs’ 11-0 season-opening win over Tenino on Monday in Montesano.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield hit two home runs in the Bulldogs’ 11-0 win over Tenino on Monday at Montesano High School.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano senior pitcher Grace Gooding allowed just one walk in throwing a six-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 season-opening victory over Tenino on Monday in Montesano.

MONTESANO–The long wait for the start of the season finally ended on Monday and the Montesano Bulldogs took full advantage.

Montesano got a stellar pitching performance from senior Grace Gooding, a double-digit offensive performance powered by the bat of infielder Jaelyn Butterfield, and an error-free defense en route to an 11-0 six-inning victory over Tenino at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (1-0 overall, 1-0 1A Evergreen) got on the board in the bottom of the first in patented fashion as second baseman Lainey Robinson singled and was standing on third just five pitches later after two stolen bases.

Robinson came in to score on a sacrifice fly from sophomore right fielder Violet Prince to take a 1-0 lead over the Beavers (0-1, 0-1).

Monte’s speed and aggressiveness on the base paths continued to wreak havoc on the Tenino offense in the second frame as Butterfield – on board with a double – came in to score on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Monte blew the game open.

Monte third baseman Lex Stanfield came in to score on a Prince RBI groundout followed by a Butterfield three-run blast over the fence in left-center field, staking the Bulldogs to a 6-0 lead.

“I’m really hard on myself mentally when I bat. I just knew I had to adjust to the speed because I’m used to faster pitchers. Just adjusting my placement in the box as well as scooting closer,” Butterfield said. “I felt it (off the bat). It felt pretty good.”

Robinson drove in Stanfield with an RBI single followed by another productive out from Prince with an RBI sacrifice fly to put Monte ahead 8-0 in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Gooding had a stranglehold on the Tenino offense.

Gooding was brilliant in the circle, holding the Beavers hitless through six innings and allowing just one baserunner on a two-out walk to Chloe Adams in the top of the sixth. Gooding finished with eight strikeouts, fanning the side in both the second and fifth innings.

“We were definitely excited to finally get outside and were were excited to play,” Gooding said. “It just felt good to get out here and our energy was good. … Today, my location was what I needed to do in this game and I feel like I executed it pretty well and also, throwing my curve well and getting that spin on the ball.”

The Bulldogs ended the game in the sixth, with Robinson and Butterfield once again figuring into the mix.

Robinson singled to drive in Stanfield for a 9-0 lead followed by Butterfield, who ended the game in walk-off fashion with a two-run homer to left-center, completing the 11-0 victory.

“The win means a lot to us,” Gooding said. “But we definitely got a lot of work to put in still and we’ll be back and better.”

Robinson had four hits and scored four runs while Butterfield drove in five runs to lead the Bulldogs offense.

Along with Stanfield, who had three hits in the game, the trio accounted for 10 of the Bulldogs’ 11 base hits in the game.

The Bulldogs defense didn’t commit and was led by the likes of Robinson, who snagged multiple short bloops and line drives in the game, and Regan Wintrip, who raced in from her spot at first base to catch a short pop that had infield hit written all over it to end the sixth.

“I say this constantly, our defense is probably the strongest in our league,” Butterfield said. “We work so hard on defense.”

Monte’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday against Heritage at Heritage High School, weather permitting.

Tenino 000 000 – 0 0 3

Montesano 114 203 – 11 11 0

WP: Gooding (6 IP, 0R, 0H, BB, 8K). LP: Burkhardt (4 IP, 8R, 5ER, 7H, 3BB, K).

Leading hitters: Tenino – Adams (0-0, BB). Montesano – Robinson (4-4, 4R, 2RBI, 3SB); Butterfield (3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 3R, 5RBI, SB); Stanfield (3-4, 3R); Wintrip (1-2, BB, SB); Prince (0-2, 2SF, 3RBI); Fairbairn (0-1, 2HBP, SB).