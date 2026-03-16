Pitching, offense dominate in Aberdeen’s season-opening victory

CENTRALIA–Aberdeen opened the season with a balanced effort en route to a 6-1 victory over Hockinson on Saturday at Centralia College.

The Bobcats (1-0 overall) scored a run in the bottom half of the first when Mason Hill drew a one-out walk and later came in to score on a line-drive single to left from center fielder Aidan Baker.

Aberdeen doubled its lead when left fielder Donavaan Hedgepeth – on with a two-out single – came in to score on a double off the bat of second baseman Gabe Matthews.

The Bobcats offense opened up the game with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles from first baseman Mylan Bruner and third baseman Chad Fretts to make it a 5-0 game.

One inning later, shortstop Bubba Jones led off with a walk and came in to score on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead.

Aberdeen pitchers dominated on the bump, holding the Hawks (0-1) scoreless without a hit through six innings.

Hill got the win, allowing no hit with a strikeout and three walks over 3 2-3 innings pitched.

Jones threw 3 1-3 innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on two hits with a walk with seven strikeouts.

Bruner had three hits and a RBI while Baker (2-3, R, RBI) also had a multi-hit game to lead the Cats’ offense.

Five different hitters drove in a run for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen plays at Ephrata in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday (weather permitting).

Hockinson 000 000 1 – 1 2 0

Aberdeen 101 031 x – 6 9 0

WP: Hill (3.2 IP, 0R, 0H, 3BB, K). LP: Guasco (4 IP, 2R, 2ER, 5H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading players: Hockinson – Bonife (1-3, RBI); Nikolas (1-3); Cline (0-1, R, 2BB). Aberdeen – Bruner (3-4, RBI); Baker (2-3, R, RBI); Matthews (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); Schreiber (1-3, R); Hedgpeth (1-3, R, RBI); Fretts (1-1, RBI); Jones (0-2, R, 2BB).