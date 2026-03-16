Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma blanks Rochester for first win of season

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano midfielder Terek Gunter scored two goals in a 7-3 loss to Wahluke on Saturday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Cris Tobar (10) sprints away from Wahluke players during a 7-3 loss on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Chase Whipple (left) competes for the ball during a 7-3 loss to Wahluke on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma defender Rey Ramirez (right) keeps the ball away from a Rochester player during a 3-0 win on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Jordan Kain (right) gains possession during a 3-0 win over Rochester on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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Elma picked up a league win while Aberdeen bested Hoquiam as we review Saturday’s boys prep soccer games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Elma 3, Rochester 0

Elma picked up its first victory of the season with a key 3-0 league victory over Rochester on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Eagles (1-1 overall, 1-0 1A Evergreen) broke the scoreless tie when sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain followed collected a rebound and passed to junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez who scored for a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute over the Warriors (0-2, 0-1).

Despite having multiple scoring opportunities, the Eagles failed to extend the lead and took a 1-0 advantage into halftime.

Just four minutes into the second half Elma doubled its advantage.

Senior co-captain Matthew Wood took a free kick from just inside the center line that was corralled by Zane Keith. The junior forward then played the ball to Kain in front of the Warriors net for a goal and a 2-0 lead.

In the 62nd minute, Elma put the icing on the victory cake. Junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez took a corner kick that was partially cleared until sophomore defender Rylee Coats stepped in to play the ball across to junior forward Manny Venegas, who scored for the 3-0 final.

“Our first half saw many chances with us just lacking the final bit of quality to get the finish,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “Defensively, although there were breakdowns, we held strong and kept a clean sheet.”

Elma hosts Hoquiam in a 1A Evergreen League game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Elma 1 2 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, I. Rodriguez (Kain), 30th minute.

Second half – 2, Elma, Kain (Keith), 44th minute. 3, Elma, Venegas (Coat), 62nd minute.

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Aberdeen 4, Hoquiam 2

Aberdeen held on to a sizable first-half lead en route to a 4-2 victory over Hoquiam on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (2-0 overall) scored three goals in the first half and led 4-0 before allowing two late goals to the Grizzlies (0-2).

Aberdeen broke the scoreless tie with a goal from senior forward Gonzalo Barriors off a feed from senior defender Edgar Ceja 22 minutes into the game and doubled the lead 10 minutes later when Yoanis Chignesse converted on a corner kick from Ricky Granados.

The Bobcats took a three-goal lead into halftime when senior midfielder Tyson Dunlap took a pass from Chignesse, turned on a defender and belted a shot into the upper left corner of the net from 18-yards out.

After the Bobcats failed to capitalize on multiple point-blank opportunities early in the second half, Aberdeen padded its lead when Dunlap scored an opposite-footed goal off an assist from Barriors.

With Aberdeen subbing in its bench, Hoquiam sliced into the lead with a header goal from junior forward Michael Garcia off a Bryce Molina corner kick in the 58th minute and made it a 4-2 game when freshman forward Carlos Lopez scored his second goal in as many games off a Dylan Avila feed in the 77th minute.

But the Grizzlies got no closer as Aberdeen picked up the 4-2 victory.

“We weren’t crisp enough in the final third, but we played an overall solid game in regard to possession and shot creation,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, who commended the performances of senior midfielder Angel Corona, midfielder Gibran Garcia and defenders Ryker Scott and Cris Lopez. “Another physical Aberdeen-Hoquiam match that tested my team’s mental toughness, but a match we were able to win comfortably.”

Aberdeen’s offense kept Grizzlies senior captain and backup goalkeeper Santiago Martinez busy throughout the game. Martinez, who was in net replacing injured freshman starter Ceasar Gonzalez, made 17 saves in the match, 11 of which came in the first half of play.

”Very slow start from us in this match. We struggled to hold possession and found ourselves hoofing the ball long without purpose, consistently giving the ball back to Aberdeen. We struggled with their pressure and they were totally dominant in the first half,” Hoquiam head coach Daniel Langer said. “We talked at half as a collective about challenging their resiliency in the second half. We asked they come out and win the second half and hold themselves accountable. Whole second half looked better from everyone and we were unlucky to not have cut the deficit by more with the final kick just going wide by J.B. Fabian.”

The Grizzlies managed 11 total shots in the game – eight in the second half – with four being on goal.

“As frustrating as today is, we are proud of the response to take a 4-0 (game) down to 4-2 and nearly make it 4-3,” Langer said. “We have some serious injuries we need to nurse and just keep the boys positive as we move forward.”

Aberdeen hosts Kelso in a non-league match set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies resume league play with a game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Elma at Elma High School.

Hoquiam 0 2 – 2

Aberdeen 3 1 – 4

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Barriors (Ceja), 22nd minute. 2, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Granados), 32nd minute. 3, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Chignesse), 35th minute.

Second half – 4, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Barriors), 56th minute. 5, Hoquiam, Garcia (Molina), 58th minute. 6, Hoquiam, Lopez (Avila), 77th minute.

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Wahluke 7, Montesano 3

Montesano was involved in a 10-goal game for the second time to start the season.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, this time they were on the losing end.

Montesano saw a two-goal lead evaporate in a 7-3 loss to Wahluke in a non-league match on Saturday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (1-1) struck off the opening whistle when senior midfielder Terek Gunter scored in what may be the fastest goal in program history, putting one into the back of the net just 17 seconds into the match.

Monte looked to be in good shape when junior midfielder Andrew Bruland scored to go up 2-0 in the 17th minute.

But just two minutes later, the Warriors (2-0) scored to cut the Bulldogs’ lead in half and tied the game just over a minute later.

A penalty-kick goal in the 31st minute followed by a goal just before halftime had Monte in a 4-2 hole entering halftime.

Monte gave up three more goals in the second half to trail 7-2 before Gunter’s second goal of the game completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

The Bulldogs host Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wahluke 4 3 – 7

Montesano 2 1 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Gunter, 1st minute. 2, Montesano, A. Bruland, 17th minute. 3 Wahluke, 19th minute. 4, Wahluke, 20th minute. 5, Wahluke, 31st minute. 6, Wahluke, 40th minute.

Second half – 7, Wahluke, 43rd minute. 8, Wahluke, 56th minute. 9, Wahluke, 60th minute. 10, Montesano, Gunter (A. Bruland), 77th minute.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 5, Forks 2