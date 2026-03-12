Sports Brief for Thursday, March 12, 2026

Five former athletes and a coach have been selected for the Aberdeen Athletic Hall of Fame.

Former Bobcat tennis standout Helen Donovan (Class of 1969), football player and coach Rick Moore (Class of 1977), baseball standout Kevin Schjei (Class of 1998), distance runner Polo Baltazar (Class of 2013), football lineman Jaime Miranda (Class of 2013) and longtime AHS soccer coach Larry Fleming will be inducted in ceremonies scheduled for Sept. 5 at the high school.

A brief social period will begin at 4 p.m. at the AHS Commons, with the induction ceremonies to follow in the high school auditorium.

Athletic trainer Trinity Parris will receive the Ken Waite Award, given to non-participants who have made distinguished contributions to AHS athletics.

Further information, including biographical details on the inductees, will be published at a later date.

– By Rick Anderson, for The Daily World