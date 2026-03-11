Lotto’s top 10 luckiest retailers includes Aberdeen Safeway

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches and Washingtonians look for a little extra luck, many may find their pot of gold closer to home than expected.

Washington’s Lottery has announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2025 for the state’s Olympic Peninsula region, highlighting the local stores where the most winning tickets worth $1,000 or more were sold.

The Safeway in Silverdale tops the Olympic Peninsula list with 13 wins, and Safeway as a chain leads the region with five spots on the list.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Olympic Peninsula region are:

13 Wins: Safeway in Silverdale

11 Wins: Fred Meyer in Port Orchard

10 Wins: Safeway in Belfair

8 Wins: Safeway in Aberdeen

8 Wins: Safeway in Port Orchard

7 Wins: Safeway in Sequim

6 Wins: Fred Meyer in Bremerton

6 Wins: Fred Meyer in Shelton

6 Wins: Mt. Pleasant Village in Port Angeles

6 Wins: Albertsons in Port Orchard

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities, and Central Washington.