News briefs

Personal-use firewood collection allowed at Olympic National Forest Coho Campground

Personal‑use firewood collection will be allowed at Coho Campground along Wynoochee Lake from March 14–15. The campground will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for firewood gathering only. The area is not open for camping and may close early if all viable downed wood is collected. If needed the campground will open again the following weekend March 21-22.

Only downed wood may be gathered. Cutting or removing standing timber is not permitted.

Free personal-use firewood has been authorized by the forest supervisor through the end of June. A free personal-use firewood permit is required and can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/olympic/forest-products/firewood. The permit is not valid unless signed and dated by the user. Additionally, the permit must be with the harvester when collecting firewood, and the quantity removal record must be accurately documented.

Grays Harbor County represented at Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb

On March 7, Grays Harbor County fire departments participated in the 35th Anniversary Firefighter Stairclimb hosted by Blood Cancer United, formerly known as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The stairclimb was held at the Columbia Center in Seattle. While climbing the 69 flights and 1,356 steps, participants wore full turnout gear and breathing apparatus. In all, 317 departments, 29 states and three countries participated this year.

The fire departments represented included East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue, Hoquiam Fire Department, McCleary Fire Department, Montesano Fire Department and Ocean Shores Fire Department.