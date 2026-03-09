Sports Brief for Monday, March 9, 2026

Grays Harbor Hawks celebrity game and fundraiser on March 21

The Special Olympics of Grays Harbor announced the 14th annual Grays Harbor Hawks Celebrity Basketball Game & Fundraiser at noon on Saturday, March 21 at Aberdeen High School.

The event, which is presented by Five Star Dealerships, will be hosted by legendary Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas III and will feature a live auction, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle in addition to the game.

Tickets are $5 for general admission or $20 for VIP tickets, which includes preferential seating and a meet-and-greet with Thomas and other celebrities.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with tip off scheduled at noon.

For more information, visit the Five Star Dealerships Facebook page.

To order tickets, scan the QR code on the attached graphic or visit www.impact.sowa.org/event/2026-grays-harbor-hawks-celebrity-basketball-game/e771953.