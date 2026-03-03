Sports Brief for Tuesday, March 2, 2026

North Beach baseball clinic this Saturday

The North Beach Hyaks baseball team will be holding a free clinic from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the North Beach High School gym. Attendees are instructed to bring their own baseball gloves and bats, comfortable clothes and tennis shoes to wear during the clinic. Activities include instruction on basic skills, throwing, catching, fielding, baserunning and hitting. Coaches will be on hand to facilitate the clinic as well as discuss possible summer baseball programs for local students.