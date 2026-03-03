Drug task force busts four, seizes drugs in Montesano

On Monday, March 2, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF), with assistance from deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) and officers from the Montesano and Aberdeen police departments, served a search warrant in the 2200 block of E Beacon Avenue in Montesano as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Throughout the investigation, GHDTF detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from the primary resident. Four individuals were taken into custody for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. The primary resident, a 42-year-old Montesano woman, was arrested for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent. She was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

During the service of the search warrant and arrest, detectives seized approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, and additional evidence consistent with distribution of controlled substances.

“The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force remains steadfast in its commitment to aggressively investigate and hold accountable those who distribute illegal narcotics in our community,” GHCSO said via Facebook post. “Through strong partnerships, proactive enforcement, and ongoing community engagement, we will continue working to ensure a safer environment for those who live, work, and visit Grays Harbor County.”