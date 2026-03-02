Where are Washington’s poorest counties?

Washington has 39 counties, and there are both climate and cultural differences between the western and eastern sides of the state.

The east side is more sparsely populated and covers a larger area in terms of square miles. It also includes the Evergreen State’s least-populous county, Garfield County.

The west side is known for its larger urban population centers and tech presence. With inflation skyrocketing in recent years across the country and Washington state now boasting the nation’s most expensive gas, it begs the question: how much of an impact can living in a certain county have on lifestyle? So, where are the state’s poorest regions based on income?

Financial website SmartAsset used data to determine the wealthiest and poorest counties in each state. Two counties in Washington have significantly lower median incomes recorded. Both are in the state’s southeast corner. The U.S. Census Bureau lists the entire state’s median income as $82,400.

The wealthiest country, King County, has a listed median income of $106,326. Both of the poorest counties’ median incomes came in at under $55,000. They each have at least 10% of the population living in poverty, according to Census data. Job listings for their largest cities offer a salary range consistent with the median incomes calculated. SmartAsset reports using tax records, census data and Zillow information to determine its rankings.

Five poorest counties in Washington

Garfield County

Ranking: 39 of 39 Median income: $50,625

Investment income: $12,080

Median home value: $209,022

Adams County

Ranking: 38 of 39

Median income: $54,573

Investment income: $51,850

Median home value: $290,349

Lincoln County

Ranking: 37 of 39

Median income: $62,810

Investment income: $20,944

Median home value: $308,417

Ferry County

Ranking: 36 of 39

Median income: $45,907

Investment income: $20,268

Median home value: $270,519

Grays Harbor County

Ranking: 35 of 39

Median income: $53,615

Investment income: $23,831

Median home value: $308,221

Wealthiest WA counties

As far as the wealth ranking goes, for Eastern Washington the Columbia Basin falls in the middle. The lowest regional score was Yakima County at 32, with a median income of $58,380. Franklin County did far better at 23 and a median income of $72,452. Just a few spots ahead, Walla Walla County scored 20 with a median income of $63,686 and higher investment income than Franklin County. The highest regional ranking was Benton County at 17 with a median income of $76,612.

The top five wealthiest counties, according to SmartAsset, are all in northwestern Washington. Four of these have less than 10% of their population living in poverty, according to Census data.

Kitsap County

Ranking: 5 of 39

Median income: $84,600

Investment income: $42,245

Median home value: $538,478

Island County

Ranking: 4 of 39

Median income: $75,628

Investment income: $38,475

Median home value: $567,932

Snohomish County

Ranking: 3 of 39

Median income: $95,618

Investment income: $31,132

Median home value: $695,151

San Juan County

Ranking: 2 of 39

Median income: $68,577

Investment income: $113,045

Median home value: $786,540

King County

Ranking: 1 of 39

Median income: $106,326

Investment income: $73,352

Median home value: $802,036