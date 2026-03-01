Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend, Montesano moving on in state tournaments

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend’s Kassie Koski (21) drives to the rim during a 50-40 win over La Conner in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend’s Megan Kongbouakhay (right) fights off La Conner defender Maeve McCormick during the Ravens’ 50-40 win in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend Avalyn Stigall (right) fights for possession against La Conner’s Kiana Jenkins during a 50-40 win in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend’s Ava Baugher (22) shoots during a 50-40 win over La Conner in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend’s Liz Lewis (middle) competes for possession against La Conner’s Nora McCormick (left) and Finley Hancock during the Ravens’ 50-40 victory in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

Raymond-South Bend and Montesano are moving on as we review Twin Harbors girls prep state basketball games from Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 50, La Conner 40

Raymond-South Bend advanced to Yakima with a 50-40 victory over La Conner in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

The No. 12 Ravens (19-7 overall) got out to an 8-2 lead over the No. 13 Braves (14-7) to start the game and held a 16-8 lead after one period of play, thanks in large part to junior guard Avalyn Stigall’s eight points.

Raymond-South Bend extended its lead to 30-19 at halftime, but 6-for-12 free-throw shooting in the first half prevented the Ravens from increasing their lead further.

“Fouls started mounting up and we didn’t make enough free throws to break game open,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said.

In the third quarter, some scoring and rebounding by sophomore guard Liz Lewis and points in the paint from senior center Ava Baugher had the Ravens up by their largest lead at 16 points.

La Conner clawed back, increasing its urgency and capitalizing on Ravens turnovers to cut the lead to six at 40-34 in the fourth quarter.

But thanks to six points on three field goals from Baugher and five points from senior guard Emma Glazier, the Ravens would keep the Braves at arm’s length, holding on for the 50-40 victory and advancing to the Round of 12 in Yakima.

“Very proud of our kids’ resilience and efforts,” Coach Koski said. “I’d like to thank both the Raymond and South Bend communities for their support during regular season, districts and in this first round of state. It’s nice to see the support travel with us.”

RSB was led by Stigall with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot while senior forward and recently-named 2B Pacific League MVP Kassie Koski (10 points, 4-6 FT, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) also scored in double figures despite fouling out of the game.

The Ravens had 43 rebounds as a team (17 offensive) led by Baugher (11) and Lewis (9), while La Conner had 17 boards as a team.

Raymond-South Bend committed 28 turnovers to 17 for the Braves.

The Ravens will face No. 4 Reardan in a Round of 12 elimination game at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

La Conner 8 11 8 13 – 40

RSB 16 14 9 11 – 50

Scoring: La Conner – M. McCormick 14, Jenkins 13, N. McCormick 8, Delage 2, Casey 2, Hancock 1. RSB – Stigall 11, Koski 10, Baugher 8, Glazier 8, Kongbouakhay 7, Lewis 6.

Cascade Christian 47, Hoquiam 37

Hoquiam’s season came to an end with a 47-37 loss to Cascade Christian in a 1A State Tournament opening-round game on Friday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The 15th-seeded Grizzlies (16-9) got off to a bad start, scoring a long Sydney Gordon field goal in the first quarter to trail the No. 10 Cougars (18-6) 8-2 after the first quarter of play.

Hoquiam had a better offensive effort in the second frame, scoring 15 points thanks to two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Avery Brodhead and going 5-of-6 as a team from the free-throw line (83%), but too many turnovers led to a 19-point frame from the Cougars.

Down 27-17 at the half, Hoquiam’s offense never quite got on track. The Grizzlies scored 20 points over the final 16 minutes of the game, 10 in each of the third and fourth quarters, to suffer the season-ending loss.

“We went 12-of-27 in free throws, shot a poor field-goal percentage, turned the ball over to start their fast break and gave up too many rebound putbacks to expect to win a game like this,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “But, so many good things happened that we stayed within 10 points.”

The Grizzlies shot 26% from the field on 11-of-43 shooting and made 12-of-27 free throws (44%).

Cascade Christian converted 20-of-57 shots (35%) as a team.

Hoquiam was outrebounded 31-30 and had 19 turnovers to 15 for the Cougars.

The Grizzlies were led by sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy, who finished her season with another double-double, scoring 16 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Brodhead added nine points on three 3-pointers while Gordon had eight points and seven rebounds and senior Lexi LaBounty closed out her final game as a Grizzly with a team-high five steals.

“Only one team gets to the end of their season with a win. Everyone else tries to stay in the state dance as long as they can. At this time of year you have to play your best basketball to keep moving forward, and tonight was not our best night. The end is always painful,” said Allan, who later hinted at the possibility he may not return as head coach for next year. “I only have pride and love of my team as they truly have overachieved all season long, time and time again. … If this was the last game I coach I am very thankful of all the players that have helped improve our program to where we have made the first round of State three of the last four years. I believe each one of our players improved this season and most of all they became a better team. I want to thank the three seniors and every single person out there that supported these seven players and gave them memories they will never forget. Thank all of you who made the journey by bus, car or tuned in online. Thank you Grizzly nation.”

Hoquiam 2 15 10 10 – 37

Cascade Chr. 8 19 11 9 – 47

Scoring: Hoquiam – Kennedy 16, Brodhead 9, S. Gordon 8, LaBounty 4. Cascade Christian – Shelton 18, McNicol 11, Whitington 9, Walling 7, Strand 2.

Montesano 40, Cedar Park Christian 27

Somehow, someway, Montesano head coach Mark Mansfield and his Bulldogs find a way to get to the SunDome.

Thanks to a solid defensive effort, the Bulldogs are making their sixth trip to Yakima under Mansfield after a 40-27 win over Cedar Park Christian in a 1A State Tournament first-round game on Saturday at Bellevue College.

The No. 13 Bulldogs (16-8), a team that started the 2025-26 campaign with a returning two-time MVP and a bunch of question marks, did what it has often done under Mansfield’s tutelage: Played great defense.

Monte smothered the 12th-seeded Eagles (18-7) in the first quarter to take a 14-4 lead after one period and took a 21-12 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs held Cedar Park Christian to under 1o points in three of the game’s four quarters, including just four points over the final eight minutes of the game to secure the victory and a spot in the second round of the state tournament.

Monte’s defense held the Eagles to 27% on 12-of-44 shooting (27%), including 0-for-12 from beyond the arc, and held a key 34-21 rebounding advantage.

“We had a great defensive effort today,” said Mansfield, adding it was likely the best defensive effort from his team this entire season. “Our kids just never gave up on the defensive end. We just kept battling and never gave into them.”

Three-time league MVP Jillie Dalan led Monte with 16 points and a team-best nine rebounds while all-league First Team guard Makena Blancas scored 14 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals.

Monte got key contributions from multiple players in the game, including senior Regan Wintrip (2 pts., 8 reb., 2 ast., 2 stl.) and freshman Ashlyn Lytle (1 pt., 4 reb., 4 stl.).

“So proud of how this group has come together as a team,” Mansfield said. “So excited to get a chance to go to Yakima again.”

It will be the Bulldogs’ sixth trip to the SunDome in Mansfield’s seven seasons as head coach, with the 2020-21 State Tournament being canceled due to COVID.

Montesano will face No. 4 Annie Wright in a Round of 12 state-elimination game at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

Montesano 14 7 11 8 – 40

Cedar Park Chr. 4 8 11 4 – 27

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 16, Blancas 14, Perry 6, Wintrip 2, Lytle 1, Hart 1.

Other games

1B State Tournament

No. 11 Liberty Christian 43, No. 14 Taholah 37

(Taholah eliminated)