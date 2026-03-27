Prep Softball Roundup: Johanson leads Elma in win over Tenino

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Rhonni Thompson slides in safely to third base during a 21-5 loss to Montesano on Thursday in Montesano.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Jaelyn Butterfield connects on a pitch during at 21-5 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano third baseman Lex Stanfield makes a play during at 21-5 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY CHRYSTAL WELD Elma’s Aubree Simmons hammers a pitch in an 11-1 victory over Tenino on Thursday at the Elma Ballfields.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY CHRYSTAL WELD Elma’s Kenna Monroe (right) beats the throw home during an 11-1 win over Tenino on Thursday at the Elma Ballfields.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY CHRYSTAL WELD Elma’s Kensi Johanson pitched the Eagles to an 11-1 victory over Tenino on Thursday at the Elma Ballfields.

Swipe or click to see more

Elma, Montesano and Aberdeen continued their strong starts to the season as we review Thursday’s prep softball games on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

Elma 11, Tenino 1

One of Elma’s youngest players had a breakout game in an 11-1 win over Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League game on Thursday in Elma.

The Eagles (4-0 overall, 3-0 1A Evergreen) were led both in the circle and at the dish by eighth-grader Kensi Johanson, who impressed in holding the Beavers (1-4, 0-3) to one run over five innings while going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a run and two RBI.

The Eagles opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first on a Sophie Jones sacrifice fly RBI and a pair of runs in the second, highlighted by a Johanson run-scoring double.

Elma left little doubt as to the outcome with seven runs in the fourth, featuring two-run singles from Johanson and center fielder Kenna Monroe and a two-run double from junior catcher Raelynn Weld.

In the fifth, Jones – on board with a two-out single – came in to score the game-ending run on an error in the Beavers’ outfield to secure the 11-1 mercy-rule victory.

Eight different Eagles had a base hit in the game and no Elma player struck out.

Johanson walked two and struck out two while scattering eight hits in the win.

On Friday, Elma faces Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at 3 p.m. and Lynden Christian at 5 p.m. at Montesano High School.

Tenino 000 10 – 1 8 3

Elma 120 71 – 11 10 0

WP: Johanson (5 IP, R, ER, 8H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Burkhardt (3.1 IP, 10R, 9ER, 8H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Tenino – Scharber (2-2, 2B, RBI); Snodderly (1-2, 2B, R); Woodward (1-3); Gonia (1-3); Burkhardt (1-3); Grayless (1-3); Gore (1-2). Elma – Johnason (3-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); A. Weld (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Simmons (1-2, 2B, 2R); Jones (1-2, 2R, RBI); Monroe (1-2, 2R, 2RBI); Hurd (1-3, R); Bednarik (1-2, R, RBI).

~~~

Montesano 21, Hoquiam 5

The defending 1A state champs looked the part at Montesano dismantled Hoquiam 21-5 in a 1A Evergreen League game on Thursday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 1A Evergreen) scored seven runs before an out was recorded en route to a 15-run first inning against the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-2).

Monte had 11 hits – four for extra bases – and drew four walks in the frame.

Hoquiam scored three runs on three consecutive doubles from catcher Mya Standstipher, pitcher Hailee Burgess and shortstop Lexi LaBounty in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the final score to 21-5.

Eleven different Bulldogs had a hit in the game, led by center fielder Taylor Galvin, who had a monster game with three hits – including a double – with three runs scored and a game-high six RBI.

Third baseman Lex Stanfield, shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield, pitcher Grace Gooding, infielder Regan Wintrip and catcher Addi Williamsen had two hits apiece for a Monte offense that had 18 hits in the game, six for extra bases.

Gooding allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings of work to earn the win.

Standstipher led Hoquiam, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Montesano hosts Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at 1 p.m. and Lynden Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Hoquiam plays at Tenino at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Hoquiam 000 23 – 5 5 1

Montesano (15)20 4x – 21 18 3

WP: Gooding (5 IP, 5R, 3ER, 5H, BB, 5K). LP: Thomson (0 IP, 8R, 8ER, 5H, 2BB).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Standstipher (2-3, 2B, 2R); Burgess (1-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); LaBounty (1-2, 2B, R, RBI); Kennedy (1-3); Olson (0-3, RBI). Montesano – Galvin (3-4, 3B, 2R, 6RBI); Stanfield (2-3, 3B, 2R); Butterfield (2-2, 2B, 2RBI, 2SB); Gooding (2-3, 3R, RBI); Wintrip (2-3, 3R, RBI, SB): Williamsen (2-3, 3B, RBI): Fairbairn (1-3, 2R, RBI); Prince (1-3, 2B, RBI); Lytle (1-3, 2B, 2R, 2SB); V. Prince (1-1, 2R, RBI); O’Conner (1-2, R, RBI, SB); L. Robinson (0-1, 2R); Wilson (0-2, R).

~~~

Aberdeen 13, Tumwater 8

Aberdeen’s offense exploded for seven runs in extra innings to beat Tumwater 13-8 in a key 2A Evergreen Conference victory on Thursday in Tumwater.

The Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 2A Evergreen) trailed the Thunderbirds (2-1, 0-1) 1-0 before seizing the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run error and RBI singles from shortstop Ally Adams and left fielder Audree Gaddis.

Tumwater tied the game on a three-run single off the bat of Sophie Skillman in the bottom of the fifth, with the Bobcats regaining the lead the following half-inning with runs on a Maddi Baker double and a Britten Neal single.

Tumwater tied the game on Skillman’s one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, but with the game-winning run in scoring position, Aberdeen starter Maysinn Jones got a ground out to second baseman Cheyanna Kohn at first followed by a ground out to Adams at short to extend the game.

In the ninth, Aberdeen’s offense blew the game open with seven runs, highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles from Gaddis and Neal and assisted by four T-Birds errors in the inning.

That was more than enough for Jones, who closed out the ninth to secure the complete-game victory in a battle of two of the state’s top 2A programs.

Aberdeen had 15 hits in the game, led by Neal and Jones with three each and scored 10 unearned runs on seven Tumwater errors.

Of the eight runs Jones allowed, just two were earned as the Aberdeen defense committed five errors in the game.

Jones threw 152 pitches in the game, 98 for strikes, and faced a total of 43 batters.

Aberdeen is scheduled to face Black Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Black Hills High School.

Aberdeen 000 402 007 – 13 15 5

Tumwater 100 031 102 – 8 8 7

WP: Jones (9 IP, 8R, 2ER, 8H, 3BB, 7K). LP: Stevens (9 IP, 13R, 3ER, 4BB, 12K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Neal (3-6, 2B, R, 2RBI); Jones (3-5, 2B); Gaddis (2-5, R, 2RBI); Kohn (2-5, 2B, R, SB); Baker (2-5, 2B, 2R, RBI); Yakovich (1-6, R); Adams (1-5, 2R, 3RBI); Hendrickson (1-5, R). Skillman (2-3, 2B, 4RBI); Schiley (1-4, R); Barrett (1-5, 3B, 2R, RBI); Stevens (1-5); Martinez (1-1, RBI); Smith (1-5, R); Johnson (1-3, R, RBI).

~~~

Ocosta 12, North Beach 2

One additional day of practice played a role in Ocosta’s 12-2 victory over North Beach in a non-league game on Thursday in Westport.

According to Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings, a day of outdoor practice on Wednesday did the the Wildcats (2-1) some good in Thursday’s win over the Hyaks (0-3).

“Yesterday’s practice really helped us see the field. It was only our third day on the field,” he said. “You can only do so much in the gym, so they could actually see and start getting softball concepts just by getting out there. … They got to see live stuff and we saw a big jump just from one practice yesterday.”

Ocosta tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and took a 5-2 lead with three in the third, highlighted by a run-scoring triple by pitcher Joanah Rosander.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats broke the game open with seven runs, with Rosander scoring on a wild pitch to secure the 12-2 mercy-rule victory.

Rosander led the way for Ocosta, allowing no earned runs on one hit with a walk and 16 strikeouts while going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI at the plate.

“Joanah Rosander was on fire with her pitching,” Cummings said. “Her change was lights out tonight.”

Despite getting just four hits in the game, Ocosta was able to score 12 runs thanks to five walks, a hit batter and three North Beach errors that led to eight unearned Wildcats runs.

“It was a good bounce-back game for us,” Cummings said. “Our inexperience showed against Naselle last week and we got a good practice on the field yesterday, came out and played real well.”

Ocosta plays at Onalaska at 4 p.m. on Friday.

North Beach 200 000 – 2 1 3

Ocosta 203 007 – 12 4 1

WP: Rosander (6 IP, 2R, 0ER, H, BB, 16K). LP: Beck (5.1 IP, 12R, 4ER, 4H, 5BB, 11K).

Leading hitters: NB – Buck (1-3, R, RBI); Beck (0-2, R, 2SB). Ocosta – Rosander (2-4, 3B, 3R, RBI, 2SB); O’Hagan (1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI, SB); Mirante (1-4, 2R, RBI); Byers (0-2, 3R, 2BB); Weimar (0-3, RBI); Britton (0-3, R, SB).Lamm (0-2, R, SB).

~~~

Centralia 11, Raymond-South Bend 0

Raymond-South Bend struggled en route to an 11-0 five-inning loss to Centralia on Thursday in Centralia.

The Ravens (2-1) trailed 4-0 after the Tigers (3-2) scored four runs in the first on three hits, a hit batter, a walk and two errors.

The hole got deeper for RSB after Centralia put seven on the board in the bottom of the third, all but putting the game away.

Five Raymond-South Bend errors led to eight unearned runs for the Tigers, which had 10 hits and drew seven walks in the game.

Freshman pitcher Madi San took the loss for RSB, allowing 10 runs (three earned) on seven hits and six walks with a strikeout in 2 1-3 innings pitched.

Macey Enlow allowed a run on three hits and a walk in 1 2-3 innings of relief for RSB.

Shortstop Josie Houk, San and Enlow each singled to account for the Ravens’ three base hits against Tigers starter McKenna Smith, who struck out eight Ravens with two walks in picking up the win.

The Ravens are set to face Ilwaco in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Ilwaco.

RSB 000 00 – 0 3 5

Centralia 407 0x – 11 10 1

WP: Smith (5 IP, 0R, 3H, 2BB, 8K). LP: San (2.1 IP, 10R, 3ER, 7H, 6BB, K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Houk (1-2, SB); Enlow (1-2); San (1-2). Centralia – Erickson (2-4, 2B, 2R); Saucedo (2-3, R); Andrews (2-2, R, 2RBI); Sprague (1-1, 2R, RBI); Horst (1-4, 2R, RBI); Lowe (1-1, R); Rothdeutsch (1-1, R, RBI).