Pair of Aberdeen seniors named to 2A EvCo all-league team

Two of Aberdeen’s top guard earned all-league honors as the 2A Evergreen Conference announced its top boys basketball team for the 2025-26 season.

Senior Jhacob Quezada led the way for the Bobcats as the shooting guard was named to the league’s First Team.

Quezada, a sharpshooter who can take over a game with his long-range ability, led Aberdeen with 19 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this season.

Quezada scored 400 points this season (121-332 FG) on 36% shooting, including 51-of-171 from 3-point range (30%) and 107-for-137 from the free-throw line (78%).

Bobcats senior guard/forward Isaac Garcia was named to the league’s Second Team after scoring 15.3 points and averaging a team-high 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game this season.

Garcia shot 40% from the field this season, making 105 shots on 261 attempts.

Bobcats senior guard Ryker Scott (4-2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.5 spg) was named as an Honorable Mention.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

2025-26 2A/3A Evergreen All-Conference Boys Basketball Team

Co-League MVP: James Morgan, Black Hills, jr., wing; Luke Overbay, Tumwater, jr., forward.

First Team

Quinton Morrill, Black Hills, sr., guard; Talon Morrill, Black Hills, sr., guard; Julian Balsley, Tumwater, jr., guard; Landon Anchors, Tumwater, jr., forward; Jhacob Quezada, Aberdeen, sr., guard.

Second Team

Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, sr., guard/forward; Maysn Gard, Shelton, sr., post; Kadin Yeung, Centralia, sr., guard; Wyatt Hoffman, W.F. West, soph., guard; Ethan Bello, Tumwater, jr., guard; Peyton Faught, Black Hills, jr., guard.

Honorable Mention

Fox Rogerson, W.F. West, sr., guard; Jeremy Myers, Shelton, sr., guard; Hayden Rooney, W.F. West, jr., guard; Ryker Scott, Aberdeen, sr., guard; Brayden Phipps, Shelton, sr., guard.