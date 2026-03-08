Site Logo

PHOTOS: Montesano Softball Jamboree kicks off spring season

Published 1:30 am Sunday, March 8, 2026

By Ryan Sparks

MONTESANO–Montesano High School hosted its annual Softball Jamboree to kick off the prep spring sports season on Saturday at Dick Tagman Field.

The defending 1A State champion Bulldogs hosted 11 teams, including fellow state champions in Aberdeen (2A) and Adna (2B), in an exhibition showcase of top softball talent from the Twin Harbors and outside the area.

In addition to Aberdeen and Montesano, local teams competing in the three-inning games on Saturday included Elma, Hoquiam and Pe Ell-Willapa Valley.

Teams from outside the Harbor that made the trip to participate were Klahowya, Tenino, Forks, Timberline, Rochester, Centralia and the aforementioned Adna.

The spring prep sports season officially begins with a slate of events on Tuesday.

