Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano, Raymond-South Bend state runs end in Round of 12

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano senior Jillie Dalan (left) is consoled by head coach Mark Mansfield after fouling out late in the fourth quarter of a 47-33 loss to Annie Wright in a 1A State Tournament Round of 12 game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Jillie Dalan (right) shoots over Annie Wright’s Aaliyeh Martin (11) during a 47-33 loss in a 1A State Tournament Round of 12 game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Makena Blancas (21) puts up a shot during a 47-33 loss to Annie Wright in a 1A State Tournament Round of 12 game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Ashlyn Lytle (13) steals the ball from Annie Wright’s Camille Bates during a 47-33 loss in a 1A State Tournament Round of 12 game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano senior forward Jillie Dalan (24) scores while defended by Annie Wright’s Katya Defebaugh during a 47-33 loss in a 1A State Tournament Round of 12 game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano guard Makena Blancas (21) dribbles up the court during a 47-33 loss to Annie Wright in a 1A State Tournament Round of 12 game on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

Montesano and Raymond-South Bend’s run at their respective state tournament ended early than hoped as we review Wednesday’s girls basketball playoff games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Annie Wright 47, Montesano 33

A second-half comeback fell short in Montesano’s 47-33 loss to Annie Wright in a Round of 12 game at the 1A State Tournament on Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.

The No. 13 Bulldogs (16-9 overall) got off to a sluggish start, trailing 18-5 after a first quarter that saw the 4th-seeded Gators (19-6) hit three 3-pointers.

Monte failed to hit shots in the first half – evidenced by 5-of-16 shooting (31%) – and continued to struggle against the Gators’ quick and physical play in the second quarter, leading to a 29-13 halftime deficit.

“They’re No. 4 for a reason,” Bulldogs head coach Mark Mansfield said. “They caused some problems. They were very quick, physical and were able to get out and beat us down the court.”

Monte made the necessary adjustments at halftime to get back into the game, mostly on the backs of its defense and a willingness to get the ball to star senior forward Jillie Dalan.

The Bulldogs held Annie Wright’s offense to just four points in the third quarter and cut the deficit to as little as five points in the final frame with an 11-2 run.

But turnovers down the stretch of the fourth quarter allowed the Gators to extend the lead and, eventually, end Montesano’s season in the Round of 12.

“Defensively, we gave them some problems in the second half,” Mansfield said. “Momentum was on our side, but to be successful, we figured we had to be under 20 turnovers and we had 31.”

The Gators scored 21 points off Montesano turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs 30-22 in the paint.

Monte shot 32% from the field on 12-of-38 shooting in the game while converting 9-of-14 free throws (64%).

Annie Wright went 20 of 59 from the field (34%), but did most of its damage in the first half on 12-of-28 shooting (43%), including 4 of 8 from 3-point range (50%).

Dalan closed out her stellar prep career with 15 points and nine rebounds.

“We did not do a great job of finding her in the first half. But she came on in the third quarter and early fourth quarter and got us back in the game,” Mansfield said. “We did a lot of the things we felt we needed to do. We just didn’t shoot quite well enough and had too many turnovers.”

The Bulldogs co-captain also showed selflessness when she took her fifth and final foul late in the game to stop the clock and allow Monte bench players to get on the SunDome floor.

“We’re trying to foul to get our last sub in and we had some young kids out there that didn’t quite know the call we were making. So (Dalan) ran out and fouled a girl to stop the clock and get a teammate in,” Mansfield said. “She is just unselfish and her leadership will be a huge hole for us to fill.”

Junior guard Makena Blancas scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds for Montesano, which was outrebounded 37-35 and never led in the ballgame.

Bulldogs seniors Regan Wintrip (5 rebounds), Maddi Kaivo-Houlton (reb.) and Paige Busz (2 reb.) also played in their final game as Bulldogs.

“We talk about it’s always team first and from the coaches to the players, it’s like one family,” Mansfield said. “I couldn’t do it without my assistants. They just do a tremendous job. … Since I’ve been at Montesano, I’m most proud of how this team came together and played for each other. … They really fought for each other and really came together as a group and I think that was a huge key for the success that we had.”

Montesano 5 8 9 11 – 33

Annie Wright 18 11 4 14 – 47

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 15, Blancas 12, Perry 2, Williamsen 2, Lytle 2. Annie Wright – Martin 15, Andrisek 14, Bates 8, Nichols-Whitmore 4, Defebaugh 4, Phillips 2.

~~~

Rearden 43, Raymond-South Bend 37

One bad stretch late in the game proved to the Raymond-South Bend’s undoing in a 43-37 loss to Rearden in a Round of 12 game at the 2B State Tournament on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena.

The 12th-seeded Ravens (19-8) showed they were ready for the Spokane stage as they played a back-and-forth contest against the favored Screaming Eagles (20-6), the tournament’s No. 4 seed.

RSB senior forward Kassie Koski hit four 3-pointers in the first half – three in the second period – to help the Ravens take a 21-14 lead in the second quarter.

But Rearden would close out the half on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 21-all at the break.

“Kids started the game and played loose and fearless all game,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said. “They weren’t in awe of the bright lights and big crowd.”

RSB led by one point heading into the fourth quarter and trailed 39-37 with 1:30 left to play in the game and senior guard Megan Kongbouakhay at the free-throw line.

But after two misses as the charity stripe followed by three-straight empty possessions, RSB was on the brink of elimination.

The proverbial door was shut on the Ravens when there were called for an intentional foul despite Coach Koski stating he let the referee crew know of his team’s intentions.

“We got called for an intentional foul when I specifically told him we were going to foul and we made a play on the ball,” he said.

Kassie Koski scored 12 points – all in the first half – to lead the Ravens.

Kongbouakhay finished with 10 points while senior post Ava Baugher finished with six points and four rebounds for RSB.

The Ravens went 14 for 50 from the floor (28%) and made 4-of-10 free throws (40%).

Rearden was led by Tenice Waters (25 points, 9 rebounds) and went 15 of 47 from the field as a team (32%).

The Ravens were outrebounded 46-28 (14-6 offensive glass) and had 18 points off 15 Screaming Eagles turnovers.

Rearden scored just two points off seven RSB giveaways.

The game featured 13 lead changes and five ties, with neither team separated by more than seven points throughout the game.

“One bad offensive stretch let them gain advantage,” Coach Koski said before turning his focus on his team. “Very proud of this group and how far they came this season. Hopefully in 5-10 years they will have fond memories because now it probably is hard to find anything good after a game like that.”

Raymond-South Bend 9 12 12 4 – 37

Rearden 9 12 11 11 – 43

Scoring: RSB – Koski 12, Kongbouakhay 10, Baugher 3, Stigall 3, San 3, Glazier 2, Pine-Isaksen 1. Rearden – T. Waters 25, Green 8, C. Waters 4, L. Whitman 3, Wicks 3.