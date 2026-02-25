Sports Brief for Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026
Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Hoquiam ‘Rooter bus’ planned for Friday’s girls state game
Hoquiam High School is planning a “Rooter bus” to shuttle students to and from the Grizzlies girls state-basketball game on Friday.
The bus will leave the school at 4:30 p.m. and is expected to return at approximately 11 p.m.
Students interested in riding the bus must have a signed permission slip and can sign up at the Hoquiam Middle School or Hoquiam High School main offices.
For further information, call 360-538-9540.