Sports Brief for Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

Hoquiam ‘Rooter bus’ planned for Friday’s girls state game

Hoquiam High School is planning a “Rooter bus” to shuttle students to and from the Grizzlies girls state-basketball game on Friday.

The bus will leave the school at 4:30 p.m. and is expected to return at approximately 11 p.m.

Students interested in riding the bus must have a signed permission slip and can sign up at the Hoquiam Middle School or Hoquiam High School main offices.

For further information, call 360-538-9540.