Girls Prep Wrestling Roundup: Aberdeen’s Kowoosh becomes Bobcats first girls wrestling state champion

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen head coach Craig Yakovich (left) and assistant coach Drew Lock celebrate a Xela Kowoosh victory at the Mat Classic XXXVII state tournament on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. Yakovich was named the 2A State Coach of the Year.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen freshman Xela Kowoosh (left) has her hand raised after winning the 2A 125-pound state championship at the Mat Classic XXXVII state tournament on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

ERICA MCCRORY | MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Xela Kowoosh (left) wrestles against Steliacoom’s Nadia Winn during the 125-pound 2A state-championship match at the Mat Classic XXXVII on Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

TACOMA–Led by Aberdeen freshman phenom Xela Kowoosh, five Twin Harbors girls wrestlers placed on the podium at the Mat Classic XXXVII girls state wrestling championships on Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Kowoosh led the way for Harborites, claiming Aberdeen’s first state championship with victory in the 2A 125-pound weight class.

Despite being a 14-year old freshman, Kowoosh showed the experience and savvy of a wily veteran, cruising to pinfall wins over Katherine Ramirez of East Valley (Spokane) and Kingston’s Hannah Weaver to reach the quarterfinals, where she would face No. 1 seed Lillian Hulegaard of Ridgefield, whom she lost to in the district final a week prior.

Kowoosh, who has been wrestling since the age of five, simply dominated Hulegaard. The Bobcats’ dynamo led 4-2 after the first period and 10-2 after two periods.

After Nygaard cut the lead to 10-8 with a takedown and nearfall early in the third period, Kowoosh put the top seed away by scoring eight-unanswered points, including a four-point nearfall in the final minute of the match, to win 18-8.

Facing Anacortes’ Amelia Myers in the semis, Kowoosh went up 7-0 in the second period and followed that up with a four-point nearfall in the third period to take a 12-1 lead en route to a 12-3 major decision and a spot in the state final.

But the championship match would be as easy as points were at a premium against Steliacoom’s Nadia Winn. Kowoosh got the early lead with a three-point takedown in the first period and played a tactical match the rest of the way, limiting any opening for Winn to attack.

Kowoosh gave up one point late in the match for stalling, but never let Winn get a hold of her en route to a 3-1 victory and the first state championship for an Aberdeen girls wrestler in the program’s 15-year history.

Aberdeen placed 12th overall in the 2A team standings with 70.5 points.

Kowoosh wasn’t the only local wrestler to win the final match of the season as a pair of Hoquiam Grizzlies battled back from an earlier loss to place third in the 1B/2B/1A competition.

Brodhead went to overtime in the 130-pound third-place match as she was tied with Tonasket’s Shiloh Willis at 6-6 after three periods.

But a three-point takedown and two-point nearfall gave Brodhead a thrilling 11-6 sudden victory and a third-place state medal.

Mazariegos advanced to the 155-pound third-place match and took a 3-0 lead with a second-round takedown of Tonasket’s Milana Pilkinton.

The Grizzlies senior allowed a point for an escape in each of the final two periods, but played smart defense en route to a 3-2 victory and third-place finish.

Hoquiam placed 19th overall in the 1B/2B/1A team standings with 62.5 points.

Raymond-South Bend standout Nina Siribun advanced to the state-title match against Kiona Benton’s Aubrey Newberry in the 235-pound weight class of the 1B/2B/1A competition.

Trailing 1-0 late in the match, Siribun was awarded a point on a penalty to take the match to overtime.

In the extra period, Siribun was taken to the mat by Newberry for a 4-1 sudden victory loss and second-place finish in state.

North Beach’s Abygail Buck won the final match of her season, defeating Life Christian’s Mercedes Chavez via fall at 1:45 to place fifth in the 1B/2B/1A 190-pound tournament.

Local competitors are listed below.

For full results, visit flowrestling.org.

Aberdeen’s Yakovich named 2A State Coach of the Year

Aberdeen head coach Craig Yakovich was named the 2A State Coach of the Year for the first time in his illustrious career at the Mat Classic state tournament on Saturday.

“It’s just one of those things that it’s like, we are finally on the map,” Yakovich said. “It’s the recognition of all the work all the people have put in for all these years.”

Local state placements

2A girls: 1, Xela Kowoosh, Aberdeen, 125 pounds.

1B/2B/1A girls: 2, Nina Siribun, Raymond-South Bend, 235. 3, Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam, 130. 3, Meribel Mazariegos, Hoquiam, 155. 5, Abygail Buck, North Beach, 190, 5th.

Non-placements (state won-loss record, weight class)

Aberdeen: Brooklyn Brown (1-2, 120 pounds); Camryn Wright (1-2, 145); Daisy Vessey (4-2, 105); Jasmine Jo Lock (1-2, 115); Kayleen Rouska (2-2, 140); Micah Turpin (2-2, 100); Myah Davis (1-2, 235); Paisley Floch (2-2, 115); Sophia Rico (0-2, 170); Taylor Hatton (1-2, 140); Yvanna Servellon-Marll (1-2, 190).

Elma: Denniz Garza (3-2, 125); Felicia MacLean (2-2, 130); Hyla Carson (0-2, 170); Taylor Nesmith (2-2, 145).

Hoquiam: Hannah Dhooghe (0-2, 115); Sophia Barron (2-2, 190); Taylor Pettit (1-2, 110); Yazmin Balagot (2-2, 100).

North Beach: Brooke Scramlin (0-2, 155); Emilia Lorton-Diaz (0-2, 135).

Ocosta: Claire Miller (2-2, 110); Kennedi Aldrich (0-2, 125).

Raymond-South Bend: Karla Leon Ortiz (0-2, 235); Madelyn Baugher (2-2, 140); Pamela Mottinger (1-2, 105); Sophia Torres-Merino (0-2, 155).

Willapa Valley: Mikayla Angelovich (3-2, 130).