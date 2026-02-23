Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Willapa Valley’s bid for second-straight district title falls short

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Willapa Valley’s Lucas Lusk (left) dribbles up court while Wahkiakum’s Max Ohrberg pursues during the Vikings’ 63-60 loss in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Willapa Valley guard Blane King (3) is defended by Wakiakum’s Jayden Stoddard during the Vikings’ 63-60 loss in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Willapa Valley junior Brody Aust (left) puts up a shot during a 63-60 loss to Wahkiakum in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Willapa Valley’s Brody Aust (5) collides with a Wahkiakum player during the Vikings’ 63-60 loss in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Willapa Valley’s bid for a second-consecutive district championship fell short as we review Twin Harbors prep district boys basketball games.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Wahkiakum 63, Willapa Valley 60

Willapa Valley’s bid for a second-straight district title fell short in a 63-60 loss to Wahkiakum in the 1B District 4 championship game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

The Vikings (17-7) led after each of the first three quarters to the Mules (17-6), including a 44-40 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

But Wahkiakum outplayed Valley over the final eight minutes of play, outscoring the Vikings 23-16 to earn the victory.

“Tough loss for sure. Wahkiakum played a physical brand of basketball and we struggled to rebound and match their physicality,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds that resulted in points for Wahkiakum. I thought we were solid on offense, we just came up short.”

Valley was led by junior forward Brody Aust with 20 points and seven rebounds.

“Brody Aust was fantastic on both ends of the floor,” Rask said.

Junior Lucas Lusk had 14 points and four assists while seniors Blane King and J.B. Russell added 10 points apiece for Valley.

The Vikings received a No. 9 seed in the 1B State Tournament and will face the winner of No. 17 Columbia Adventist-No. 16 Concordia Christian first-round game in Round 2 at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Tumwater High School.

Wahkiakum 10 17 13 23 – 63

Willapa Valley 16 13 15 16 – 60

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Aust 20, Lusk 14, King 10, Russell 10, Jarvis 6.

Columbia Adventist 55, Ocosta 41

Ocosta’s season came to an end with a 55-41 loss to Columbia Adventist in a 1B District 4 elimination game on Friday at South Bend High School.

The Wildcats (9-13) jumped out to a 7-0 lead before turnovers and missed shots allowed the Kodiaks (16-7) to get back into the game.

Ocosta would tie the game in the third quarter, but a CAA bucket and some on-ball pressure ignited the Kodiaks offense, leading to a 44-32 Ocosta deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Any Wildcats hopes of staving off elimination were thwarted as Ocosta hit just three field goals and scored nine points in the fourth quarter en route to the season-ending loss.

“Tonight was one of the more frustrating games of the season for us,” said Ocosta head coach Jason Quinby. “We missed a lot of quality shots that we normally make. … Turnovers were an issue as too many unforced turnovers led to lost opportunities for us offensively. This concludes a season where we made a lot of growth as the season went on and will return all of our players next year and hopefully make a run at Spokane.”

The young Wildcats – with 11 of its 12 players being sophomores and freshmen – were led by sophomore Sonny Beard (16 pts., 13 reb., 3 blocks), guard Luis Solis (11 pts., 2 ast.) and sophomore Bryce Bottleson (8 pts., 5 reb., 3 ast.).

Ocosta shot 41% from the field (16-39 FG) and 5 of 14 from the free-throw line (36%).

Ocosta 10 9 13 9 – 41

CAA 8 18 18 11 – 55

Scoring: Ocosta – Beard 16, Solis 11, Bottleson 8, Dungey 3, Priest 3. CAA – Akrawi 20, Pierce 16, White 12, Krenzler 3, Payne 2, Russell 2.

Other games

1B District 4 Elimination game

Columbia Adventist 72, Taholah 62

(Taholah eliminated)