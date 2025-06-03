Season-long dominance: Hoquiam’s RanaèJah Burtenshaw pushes through adversity to win state crown

Grizzlies freshman phenom posts two of her three fastest times this season to win 1A girls 100 title

Hoquiam’s RanaèJah Burtenshaw had the victory in the state-championship race running away, and she did it while feeling far from 100%.

The Grizzlies’ freshman phenom completed her season-long dominance in the 1A girls 100-meter sprint with a no-doubter in the state final, pulling away to win her first of what could be multiple state championships on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

But while Burtenshaw made it look easy, it turned out to be anything but as illness combined with slips out of the starting blocks nearly derailed her state-championship bid.

In Thursday’s preliminary heat, Burtenshaw ran a blistering 11.96, blowing away the field and setting a new personal-best and Hoquiam school record.

It was the first time in her short prep career she broke 12 seconds, and she did it while battling a fever and an upset stomach the kept her from eating the entire day. She also slipped off the blocks at the start.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Hoquiam’s RanaèJah Burtenshaw (1) stands atop the podium after posting a time of 12.24 to win the 1A State Championship in the girls 100 meters on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

“I actually slipped out the box a little bit. I just knew I had to power through even faster because I was a little behind at first. I had to push through that,” Burtenshaw said. “It was an amazing experience to see an 11 on the board, I wasn’t expecting to see that. It was a big relief to see I got sub-12.”

Burtenshaw took the next day off, resting and staying cool inside a hotel room in anticipation of Saturday’s final.

Despite her nerves and relative inexperience at the state meet, Burtenshaw had a strategy entering Saturday’s 100 final.

“I just tried to get in my zone and block out all the noise and everything,” said Burtenshaw, who had previous big-meet experience competing at Junior Olympic events. “I was super nervous because I knew there was a girl that was probably going to be right next to me. I knew I had to get out of the blocks as fast as I could.”

That girl was Zillah junior Alysia Garcia, who placed second in the prelims with a time of 12.20 and ran a 12.16 on May 17, well within striking distance of Burtenshaw.

Just like in her prelim race, she slipped off the blocks, and it almost felt as if she inadvertently thought it into existence.

“I think it’s because I was super-nervous and I needed to get out of the blocks super fast. I guess it was a bit too fast,” Burtenshaw said with a chuckle.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Hoquiam’s RanaèJah Burtenshaw won the 1A State Championship in the girls 100 meters on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

It didn’t matter much as Burtenshaw was even with the field 10 meters in and pulled away the rest of the race, winning by 0.38 with a time of 12.24 over South Whidbey’s Sophia Michalopoulos (12.62).

Garcia was in second and desperately trying to catch Burtenshaw through 70 meters before pulling up with an injury to her right leg to finish eighth.

The Grizzlies’ speedster said she knew she didn’t have to wait to cross the finish line to realize she was a state champ. She knew it during the race when she could no longer see another runner in her periphery.

“Usually when I get out of the blocks, I try to just think that I’m going to win the race, always,” she said. “When I’m ahead, I can’t see anybody around me. That’s when I knew I was a state champion.”

Burtenshaw’s best time entering the state meet was 12.18 at a league meet back on April 30, meaning she ran two of her three best times this season at the state meet, saving her best for last.

“It just makes me want more, to get better, get back out there and win state again,” Burtenshaw said of being crowned state champion. “I want to thank my coaches – Chad Allan and Tim Pelan – and the community for their support.”