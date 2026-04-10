Prep Softball Roundup: Elma holds off Raymond-South Bend for non-league victory

PHOTO BY CHRYSTAL WELD Elma’s Aubree Simmons, seen here in a file photo, had two doubles in a 7-6 win over Raymond-South Bend on Thursday in South Bend.

Elma squeaked past Raymond-South Bend as we review recent Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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Elma 7, Raymond-South Bend 6

Elma held off a Raymond-South Bend comeback attempt for a 7-6 win on Thursday at South Bend High School.

The Eagles (8-1), the 1A class’ No. 5 team in the WIAA RPI rankings, led 1-0 on an Ashlynn Weld RBI single in the top of the first.

The Ravens (4-3) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame when catcher Ava Pine doubled to drive in outfielder Emma Glazier pitcher Maddy San for a 2-1 lead.

Elma regained the lead with runs on an Aubree Simmons double and a Sophie Jones single in the second and went up 4-2 when center fielder Kenna Monroe scored on a wild pitch in the third.

The Eagles got some breathing room with three in the fifth, capped by an RBI single off the bat of catcher Raelynn Weld to take a 7-2 lead.

RSB came charging back with an RBI double by Glazier, who later scored on an Eagles error to cut the Elma lead to 7-5.

With two on and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Ravens infielder Liz Lewis doubled to drive in Glazier to cut the Elma lead to one run, pushing Pine to third on the play and representing the game-tying run.

Two pitches later, RSB third baseman Madi Boothe hit a comebacker to Eagles relief pitcher Jaycee Dierick, who threw to Raelynn Weld at home to cut down Pine. Weld then threw third to get Lewis attempting to advance for a game-ending double play.

Four Eagles had two hits in the game, led by Simmons with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

RSB was led by Glazier, who went a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Ashlynn Weld earned the win for the Eagles, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Dierick earned the save, allowing one earned run no two hits and a walk with a strikeout in two innings of work.

San took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings.

Macey Enlow allowed three unearned runs on four hits and four walks in three innings of relief for the Ravens.

Elma hosts Hoquiam at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

RSB faces Forks in a doubleheader set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Elma 121 030 0 – 7 10 2

RSB 200 030 1 – 6 9 2

WP: A. Weld (5 IP, 5R, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 6K). LP: San (4 IP, 4R, 3ER, 6H, BB, 5K). SV – Dierick (2 IP, R, ER, 2H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Simmons (2-3, 2 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); R. Weld (2-5, R, 2RBI); Jones (2-3, RBI); Dierick (2-3); A. Weld (1-5, RBI); Bednarik (1-3, R); Monroe (0-3, 2R). RSB – Glazier (3-3, 2 2B, 3R, RBI); Pine (2-2, 2B, 2RBI); San (2-4, 2R); Lewis (1-4, 2B, 2RBI); Boothe (1-4).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 14, Forks 1

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley gave Forks an unwelcome debut to the season with a 14-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Forks High School.

The Titans (6-2, 3-0 2B Pacific) hammered the Spartans (0-1, 0-1) for 12 hits in the mercy-rule victory, including a Grand Slam home run by catcher Sophia Milanowski in a nine-run third inning.

PWV was led by first baseman Jill Hodel, who went 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases as one of four Titans to record multi-hit games.

Center fielder Lauren Matlock, right fielder Izzy Milanowski and Sophia Milanowski each had two hits in the victory.

Pitcher Eliza Barnum earned the win for the Titans, allowing an earned run on one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings pitched.

PWV 239 00 – 14 12 0

Forks 000 10 – 1 1 1

WP: Barnum (5 IP, R, ER, H, 2BB, 6K). LP: Gaydeski (2.1 IP, 14R, 13ER, 11H, 4BB, K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Hodel (3-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB); S. Milanowski (2-4, HR, R, 4RBI); Matlock (2-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); I. Milanowski (2-2, 2B, R, RBI); Keeton (1-3, 2R, SB); Sipp (1-3, R, 2RBI, SB); Magruder (1-2, 2R, RBI); Ashley (0-3, R, RBI, SB). Forks – Peters (1-2, RBI); Neel (0-1, R, BB).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 10, Forks 8

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley swept Forks with a 10-8 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Forks High School.

The Titans (7-2, 4-0 2B Pacific) trailed 5-4 to the Spartans (0-2, 0-2) before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth, capped by a two-run home run to center field by Jillian Hodel to put PWV up 10-5.

Forks rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth, cutting the PWV lead to 10-8 on a costly Titans error.

But Titans pitcher Eliza Barnum worked around a one-out single from Brooklyn Rondeau to strikeout the side and secure the PWV sweep.

Outfielders Lauren Matlock and Izzy Milanowski had three hits apiece to lead the Titans offense.

Hodel earned the win for PWV, allowing eight runs (three earned) on nine hits with nine strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings pitched.

Barnum allowed a hit and struck out four in 1 1-3 innings of relief to earn the save.

PWV faces Warden at 2 p.m. and Adna at 4 p.m. on Friday at Adna High School.

Forks 300 023 0 – 8 10 2

PWV 121 060 x – 10 11 4

WP: Hodel (5.2 IP, 8R, 3ER, 9H, 9K). LP: Crowder (2 IP, 6R, 6ER, 7H, 3BB, 2K). SV – Barnum (1.1 IP, 0R, H, 4K).

Leading hitters: Forks – Gaydeski (2-4, 2 2B, R, 2RBI); Neel (2-4, 2R); Rondeau (2-4); Hull (1-4, R, RBI); Dilley (1-4, R); Peters (1-4); Johnson (1-4, 2R, RBI). PWV – Matlock (3-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); I. Milanowski (3-4, R, RBI); Hodel (1-2, HR, 2R, 2RBI); S. Milanowski (1-2, R); Channell (1-2, R); Magrucer (1-2, RBI); Jerles (1-4, R, RBI); Andrews (0-1, 2R).

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Other scores

North Beach 7, Wishkah Valley 6

Wishkah Valley 5, North Beach 5